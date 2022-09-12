This year’s 118th annual celebration took place recently with a Founders Day ribbon cutting and blessing of the new Assisi Hall – A Pilgrim Experience. This special hallway dedicated to St. Francis and St. Clare will carry its visitors through Assisi, Italy, a homeland, and lessons each person can take away from their lives of humility and service.
JEFFERSON — The past weekend marked the St. Coletta of Wisconsin’s 118th year of service to individuals with disabilities nationwide.
Although St. Coletta is headquartered in Jefferson, its staff currently serves 400 individuals in Wisconsin and Illinois — many who have moved to these locations to receive services from St. Coletta.
“What makes the difference with a non-profit like St. Coletta is (we) are rooted in Franciscan, Christian, values and deliver services with compassion, dignity and respect,” a release from St. Coletta stated. “Founded by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, (we) have been leaders in providing services to children and adults with disabilities.”
This year’s special celebration took place recently with a Founders Day ribbon cutting and blessing of the new Assisi Hall – A Pilgrim Experience. This special hallway dedicated to St. Francis and St. Clare will carry its visitors through Assisi, Italy, a homeland, and lessons each person can take away from their lives of humility and service.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin, serving Northern Illinois, Brookfield, Jefferson, and Waukesha, provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges, and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out its mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
