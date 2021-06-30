JEFFERSON — The school community of St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson completed several service projects during this past school year.
And, despite the pandemic limiting some of the traditional projects such as volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul and St. Coletta, students were determined to do whatever possible to be the “hands and feet of Christ” for those in need.
The seventh- and eighth-graders had read and responded to a news article describing the struggles of our state’s dairy farmers. The focus of the story was the startling number of farmers who are battling depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.
One family shared their heartbreaking story of a son who had taken his own life after having been affected by a series of difficulties that are all too common among farm families. The students read about and discussed the challenges faced by farmers, which include: financial worries, long hours of work, feelings of isolation, and fears for the future in providing for their families.
As a result of having learned about the plight of the dairy farmers in the area, the seventh- and eighth-graders searched for ways in which to show their appreciation for and support of the farmers and their families. In addition to offering prayers, the students took part in a school-wide service project in May that involved working together to write notes to area farmers.
Their cards expressed sincere thanks for the work of the farmers in providing so many dairy products that they enjoy daily. Each set of cards that were sent to dozens of recipients and farm groups included the message: “The students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson recently worked together to make cards for our farmers and their families! We want you to know how grateful we are for your hard work and many sacrifices you make in order to provide us with so much. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. God bless!”
The students’ heartfelt words were received with appreciation and gratitude as the recipients of the cards sent messages to the school. In fact, one farmer called Bill Bare, school principal, with an emotional “thank you” for the words of support sent by students.
Another farmer, Carrie Dairy, posted on her blog along with a photo of the cards she received, “I cried happy tears. Thank you!”
Lastly, the SJB school community asks readers to keep all farmers in their thoughts and prayers in offering support to the many hard-working farmers and their families that provide so much for the county, state and nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.