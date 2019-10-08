JEFFERSON — The new school year launched the eighth-graders at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson into many activities, along with their academic studies.
The students assume many leadership roles throughout the school year, and from the very first day, the eighth-graders reported for duty as playground mentors for the students in graces 1-4.
After being trained by teacher Margie Schels, members of the SJB PMA (Playground Mentors Association) provided assistance to the adult playground supervisors, Cyndi Rupprecht and Micah Kramer. Eighth-graders offer their own recess time to monitor games and student interaction.
As they help to escort students to lunch, the eighth-graders model responsible, respectful behavior in guiding the children to follow the daily rules and expectations. The school year then provides opportunities for a close bond to form between the older and younger students, often resulting in friendships that continue through subsequent school years.
In addition to serving as members of the PMA, the eighth-graders provide leadership for the Student Council in their roles as class president, vice president and secretary, and treasurer. These class officers are elected by their peers and serve as leaders of their own Class Council, but the school Student Council, as well. They plan and run the regular meetings, providing classroom representatives opportunities in leadership and responsibility.
Student Council had its first monthly meeting on Sept. 25 and laid the foundation for another year of service, faith experiences and fun for the school.
Finally, the eighth-grade class held its first fundraiser to support a cause that is close to their hearts — providing some financial assistance to the family of Kena Eighmy, who died after a 4-year battle against leukemia on Sept. 3. She graduated from St. John the Baptist School this past June and remains an inspiration to her friends and classmates, as well as to the entire St. John’s faith community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.