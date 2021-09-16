JEFFERSON — The beer steins that line the wall at Stable Rock Winery have a story to tell.
They are placed near old banners with slogans for Gemuetlichkeit Days as a reminder of what this festival has meant to this city.
While no beer is made at this winery, the history of this event that celebrates the city’s German heritage can be seen everywhere.
Owner Rob Lewis is teaming up with organizers for the G-Days to create special blends this year.
“I have all the beer steins at the winery on display, too,” he said. “Seemed like a natural fit for me.”
But instead of simply having his wine at the event, Lewis decided to create two new wines that only will last this weekend.
For the two years before the pandemic postponed the event in 2020, Lewis had selected wines for Gemuetlichkeit Days.
“This year I wanted to make something special just for G-Days,” he said.
The two wines are rose in style, and Lewis wanted to capture the time of year for the event.
“I think of summer picnics, friends and family and that made me think of something in that environment,” he said.
The wine is light and refreshing, with one having a touch of watermelon and the other fresh raspberries.
“Both are classified as rose, both are a light blush in color, booth sweeter wines,” he said.
Lewis said he wanted the wines to reflect the event and be a celebration of friends and community.
“The committee was so gracious to let us use their logo on the label,” he said.
Stable Rock is located along the Rock River in downtown Jefferson in a 1903 livery stable that Lewis renovated into the winery that opened last year. And there are plenty of items in the winery to display the history of G-Days.
The two wines are a new venture for Lewis, creating them for a special event.
As a winemaker who also owns Lewis Station Winery in Lake Mills, Lewis decided to make a small batch for G-Days and truly make this special.
“I only did about 40 gallons,” he said. “We probably will sell out at the festival and winery this weekend.”
As for making future wines for the event, Lewis said that’s a possibility. “They are both light and refreshing, and they are right where they need to be,” he said. “I would expect I would do it again, but only for G-Days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.