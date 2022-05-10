JEFFERSON — It was a quiet winter evening. Corby and Bethany Stallman had settled in for an evening of television watching when, all of sudden, a whirlwind came in the door.
The whirlwind consisted of the past three royal Gemuetlichkeit couples, who had snuck in without a knock to turn the Stallmans’ life around.
The past several months have sped by in a rush of clandestine meetings and secret field trips as the Stallmans prepared for their big unveiling this past Saturday as the 2022 Gemuetlichkeit king and queen.
The Stallmans actually have been involved with the Gemuetlichkeit organization since 2018 and had been told by their hairdresser she had nominated them for the honor.
However, knowing that such a possibility existed did nothing to prepare the Stallmans to be “bombarded” by a new group of closest friends.
The three most recent royal couples — Brad and Tonya Umbarger, 2018 Gemuetlichkeit king and queen; Jeff and Tiffany Schmidt, 2019 royals; and 2020-21 royals Debbie and Jeff Hans — soon whirled the Stallmans off to the Umbargers’ home for a planning session as they laid out all of their secret plans ahead of the May Ball coronation.
“It didn’t take us long to agree,” Corby said.
“But it took us awhile to get over the shock,” Bethany added.
As with all prior royals-in-waiting, the Stallmans were sworn to secrecy and were not able to tell even their closest family members of the impending honor for the next few months.
Among the most memorable of these field trips, the “queens” snuck off on a shopping trip to Chicago to get authentic German outfits and paraphernalia.
The new queen said she was thrilled that the color theme for Gemuetlichkeit Days in September and this year’s T-shirts would revolve around burgundy, one of her favorite colors. Typically, the new queen gets a dress to match that year’s colors.
Then the ladies joined the “kings” at Mader’s German restaurant in Milwaukee for classic Deutschland cuisine.
Lastly, on Easter weekend, the Stallmans were able to reveal their big secret to a few close family members, in order to make sure they could make it to the May Ball Saturday night.
“All of our parents came out and Corby’s sister, along with our daughter and little grandson,” Bethany said.
The Gemuetlichkeit organization contacted coworkers and friends of the couple as well to alert them that someone they knew would be honored at May Ball and to come on out.
“Quite a number of our friends came out, including some of my coworkers from The Fireside and some of the Bobcat people my husband works with in Johnson Creek,” Bethany said.
May Ball itself came and went in another whirlwind of good wishes, Corby said.
Since even most members of the Gemuetlichkeit organization don’t know the identity of the new king and queen — only the small selection committee of recent royals — Corby said he started his day like he had in the past, helping to set up for May Ball.
The euchre tournament already was well underway when he snuck out to change clothes in preparation for the coronation later that evening.
“It seemed like a really great crowd,” Bethany said. “We’re so excited about representing Jefferson and Gemuetlichkeit this summer, and during the festival in the fall.”
The Stallmans always had known about their German heritage but learned a little more as they prepared to represent the local German fest.
Bethany noted that her husband’s family, originally the Stallmanns, had dropped the final “n” in their name during one of the world wars when they determined their cheese business would sell more with a less ethnic name.
Despite this cosmetic change, their German background still was a big part of the lives of both sides of the family, Bethany said.
“My ancestors were hard-working farmers with a strong tradition of German food — sauerkraut, potato salad,” Bethany said. “All the cousins and family members would be together. And I definitely recall going to polka dances when I was young and being whirled around the floor by my grandpa.”
Those who missed Saturday’s May Ball but who would like to see the Stallmans in their full German regalia will have several chances this summer and into the fall.
They’ll be riding in the seats of honor at the front of the organization’s traditional castle float in numerous parades, which typically includes the Watertown Fourth of July parade.
As the summer yields to fall, the G-Days king and queen usually appear at numerous community events, from the Gemuetlichkeit Trap Shoot to visits to area elementary schools and nursing homes.
Their reign will culminate with the three-day Gemuetlichkeit German heritage fest, which this year will take place Sept. 16-18 at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Then it will be time to start planning for next year, including preparing the next royal pair for their roles.
