JEFFERSON — While some students live in homes full of books, others have little to read except the back of the cereal box and other snack packaging.
And while some have ready access to the public library over the summer, others live too far away, or their parents work too many hours to allow them to take advantage of the many free resources they could access with a library card.
The students without ready access to books over the summer months are those most likely to suffer “summer reading slide,” an erosion of the skills they’ve learned during the school year, due to lack of practice.
Fortunately for students at East Elementary School in Jefferson, additional resources are at hand via the entirely donation-supported Care and Share Book Fair.
Through this free book fair, which marked its 20th year this week, every single student at East got to take home 15 books of their choice from out of a selection of nearly 5,000 donated volumes in a variety of genres and at a variety of reading levels.
Kerry Niemuth, reading interventionist and Title I teacher at East Elementary School, said that the event got its start 20 years ago, the brainchild of her predecessors at East.
The Care and Share Book Fair always has had excellent support among the families of East students, and those who have extra books always generously have donated their gently-used volumes so that those who do not have books at home will have more to choose from.
“All kids get to bring home books,” Niemuth said. “You still get to take books home even if you weren’t able to bring in any to donate.”
After a couple of years not being able to hold the fair in the traditional manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned to normal this spring.
The book collection started May 2 and continued throughout the month, with books pouring in by the box load. As of June 1, the school had collected a total of 4,853 books suitable for all interests.
Donations came from the school families and also from the classroom teachers, who cleaned out and updated their own classroom book collections.
In the first couple days of June, the workroom off of the school library was repurposed as a book fair room, with all of the collected volumes on display on tables so children could see them easily and choose their favorites.
Students in 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade were able to visit the book fair on those days, grade level by grade level.
Betsy Giles, co-reading-interventionist at East, said the fair used to be held during the fall but later coordinators decided it served the students better in the springtime, giving them new reading material as they headed into the summer break.
“If kids have a variety of books to read over the summer, it really promotes literacy,” Niemuth stated.
“Students have access to books through the school library throughout the school year, but even though there are public libraries, not everyone is able to get there during the summer,” she said.
Students are free to keep all of the books they received from the book fair as long as they like ... even forever.
However, as students improve in their reading skills, many of the books donated in previous years find their way back to the next year’s Care and Share Book Fair to benefit younger recipients.
“It’s just a nice community project, and one of our favorite things we do at East,” Niemuth said.
