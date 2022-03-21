JEFFERSON — Supply chain issues are slowing some Jefferson school facilities projects, while others are moving full-steam ahead.
Among the projects which have been delayed are plans to replace a high-mileage vehicle in the school district’s feet with a new one.
In other areas, however, the district has been able to be proactive in maintaining school facilities and equipment, and seeking ways to improve energy efficiency in numerous areas, said Tim Graffin, buildings and grounds director.
The district has been able to take this proactive approach thanks to the community’s support of the 2018 operating referendum, Graffin said.
So far, referendum funds have allowed the district to complete $2,792,209.98 in maintenance updates, he said.
Graffin said he and his staff have placed top priority on addressing critical maintenance needs, while keeping up on minor concerns which could become bigger if allowed to slide.
In terms of school grounds, his department has maintained the athletic fields and overseen snow and ice removal operations, using 22 tons of salt.
The district recently purchased a new, more efficient, zero-turn mower with a bagger, at a cost of $17,082.96.
In terms of building maintenance, Graffin’s department used the district-wide facility assessment to guide them in addressing the top maintenance issues.
Spread over the last two years, the district recently completed tuck-pointing and caulking throughout the high school’s 1969 and 1976 sections, at a cost of $214,670.
The high school’s Gym 2 received a new coat of paint over this past winter break, at a cost of $25,230.
In response to new requirements from the Department of Professional Services, which did a periodic safety check on all of the high school’s science rooms, the district installed new eyewash stations in areas of the high school at a cost of $2,100 and put in all-new mixing valves for the science room’s eyewash stations at a cost of $5,000.
At the middle school, the department completed caulking and masonry removal at a cost of $88,635.
West Elementary School got a new south vestibule entry at a cost of $34,582, improving the ambient temperature in that area of the school and increasing energy efficiency. This was the only door to the school that did not already have a vestibule.
At Sullivan Elementary School, in the next two weeks, the district will be installing a new Building Automated System, computerized controls that maximize energy efficiency and oversee various functions. This will cost the district $48,000, and the district will be utilizing its own employees to do the installation, yielding budget savings.
“We saved $8,000 having school district staff complete the project,” Graffin said.
At East Elementary School, lower-level classrooms have experienced water infiltration repeatedly over the last couple of decades, at times resulting in damage to classroom materials and making these rooms temporarily unusable.
This year, the district put in protections costing $14,246 to prevent water infiltration in the future. This has been effective, Graffin said, with no water seepage into the building from the recent snow melt.
Also at East, the district installed a safety net around the slate roof to prevent any potential slate chips from falling down, which could be a safety hazard. This project, completed a month ago, cost $15,164.
The district still is awaiting its new car, ordered last spring at a cost of $16,510. Supply chain issues so far have delayed this car’s arrival. When it does arrive, the new car will replace the old one, which has high mileage and is beginning to be more costly to repair.
In terms of energy and utilities, the district recently completed a retro-commissioning of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and related controls at the middle school. The district has received a rebate check from Wisconsin Public Power Inc. covering $10,000 of this project in recognition of the energy savings the project produced.
The district addressed several HVAC concerns in recent months.
All of the elementary schools and the high school gyms, commons and auditorium got new Global Plasma Solutions units to improve indoor air quality and to cut down on the transmission of airborne diseases like COVID-19. This came at a cost of $83,340 and was undertaken at the start of the current school year.
All school buildings received winter boiler tune-ups at a cost of $3,800, for which the district now has received a rebate of $854.25 from the Focus on Energy program in recognition of the efficiencies this process produced.
Fall preventative maintenance on HVAC equipment, such as filters and belts, cost a total of $4,500, with the district making use of in-house labor to cut down on costs.
Just two weeks ago, the district replaced the high school heat pump at a cost of $3,800.
Lastly, the district recently received notice that a second district school, East Elementary School, has qualified for “Sapling” level recognition though the Green and Healthy Schools program for meeting numerous parameters.
West Elementary School already received this level of recognition. A ceremony celebrating East’s achievement is in the works sometime this spring.
This is the final level of achievement on the way to being considered for nomination for the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School award.
Some of the parameters that must be met for this recognition are community involvement, energy-efficiency, environmental and sustainable education programs, health and wellness initiatives, green practices in terms of recycling and waste management and in terms of school grounds and maintenance, and water usage.
Goal is to get five grants, one per school, to allow the district to grow its own lettuce for salads to be served to students at lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.