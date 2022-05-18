JEFFERSON — The Kiwanis Club of Jefferson, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will host the 23rd annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” June 4, coinciding with the Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend.
Registration will occur starting at 8 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, in the south shelter.
Participating children must be registered to be eligible for prizes. No licenses are required for this day’s event.
Free bait will be provided for all participants, courtesy of Gollon Bait and Fish Farm, with proof of registration (the event button.)
Families are encouraged to take their children fishing along the Rock or Crawfish rivers or other ideal fishing locations around the greater Jefferson area.
The event is a wonderful inter-generational experience, as children spend the day in the great outdoors with their parents, guardians and sometimes grandparents.
For those children without a parent or guardian to take them, experienced anglers are available to assist the youngsters. People can sign children up for this accompanied fishing activity by contacting Mike Bolger at (920) 723-6628 or Ben Brantmeier at (920) 723-7560.
The official weigh-in for all fish caught will take place at 1 p.m. that day, also at the south shelter at the Jefferson County fairgrounds.
At that time, the Kiwanis Club will be serving free soda, hot dogs, burgers and “all the fixings” along with milk and ice cream provided by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau.
There will be numerous prizes for those with the best fish as well as some random prizes going to lucky winners.
Also supporting this charitable activity are NestlePurina’s Jefferson plant; the Jefferson County Farm Bureau; Gold Wings-Green Bay Chapter; Jon’s Sport Shop of Oshkosh; Gollon Bait & Fish Farm in Dodgeville; Great American Cookies of Appleton; Archie Monument & Stone, Inc. of Watertown; Fidelity Land & Title of Jefferson; the City of Jefferson Policeman’s Association; the Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Association; Century 21 Integrity Group of Jefferson; the regional PremierBank; Fort Community Credit Union; Griffin of Jefferson; The Works Hair Salon of Jefferson; Thompson Legal, LLC, of Jefferson; County-City Credit Union-Jefferson; Bon Ton Bakery, of Jefferson; River’s Edge Market of Jefferson; the regional Badger Bank; Town & Country Homes; the Daily Jefferson County Union; the Jefferson Area Business Center, Jean and Fran Wright; Janice and Jim Lamers; Neighbor’s Restaurant of Jefferson; Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly of Jefferson; the City of Jefferson Park and Recreation Commission; the Jefferson Mobil gas station; Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in Jefferson; Thompson & Company, S.C., of Jefferson; the regional WFAW radio station; Luedtke Plumbing; Mike’s Tackle; American Family Insurance/Sherry Lange of Jefferson; Merrill’s Motor Works of Jefferson; the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson; the Pepsi plant in Watertown; Theisen’s of Jefferson; Thrivent Financial for Lutherans-Oconomowoc; Stauffer-Klug Insurance Agency; the Wayside Inn of rural Jefferson; Heron’s Landing of Jefferson; the Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department; and area conservation wardens.
