JEFFERSON – Popular, local, string, folk music group Tapestry will be at the senior center at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, for a concert. The public is invited to attend.

Lunch will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, bread & butter, coffee and milk for a $4 donation. Call by noon Tuesday, April 18, to make a reservation at 920-728-0259.

