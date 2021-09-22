JEFFERSON — A major improvement project set for the courthouse, sheriff’s department and jail is among the most significant expenditures coming in the 2022 Jefferson County budget, according to county officials who, in recent days, met with department heads as the process of creating the document nears completion in November.
The county’s finance committee closed out last week by approving the tentative document that soon advances to the county board.
Jefferson County Finance Director Marc DeVries said the massive expansion and renovation project will finally bring the facility’s courtrooms into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and meet space requirements of the Wisconsin Court System. It will also provide more room for the sheriff’s department and dispatch center.
“It will reconfigure space throughout the courthouse, so that departments with similar functions can share space, which should create operational efficiencies for us and better quality of service to our customers,” DeVries said. “We are also proposing a new GIS position in the zoning/land information office that will enhance the ability of the land department to provide better data.”
There are other staffing additions, too.
DeVries said the initial plans for utilizing the American Rescue Plan Act are also contained in the 2022 budget and include adding a position in the District Attorney’s office to assist with criminal case backlogs created by COVID-19; a position in the DA’s office that fills a state-funded position currently proposed to be deployed by the armed forces during 2022; a position in the veteran’s services office that will assist with case backlogs; enhanced mental health services in the jail; and efforts to market and promote tourism in Jefferson County.
DeVries said that, in response to a tangible increase in homelessness in Jefferson County, a limited-term or contracted position is expected to be added to the county’s offerings. This staff member would assist with housing in Jefferson County and would act as a liaison among communities and would access grants and other funds.
According to DeVries, taxpayers will also likely see improvements to the county fair park facility including renovation of the Activity Center and other buildings. These improvements would be intended to enhance tourism.
“The county fair park is one of the largest tourist draws in Jefferson County,” DeVries said.
According to DeVries, residents of Jefferson County in the coming year will likely see the tax rate increase for the first time since 2016 and this is due, in great part, to the need for the courthouse, sheriff’s department and jail renovation project.
“Currently the tax levy is set at $29,292,371 for the countywide levy, and $2,049,353 for the non county-wide levy, which includes $892,942 for the health department and $1,156,411 for the library system,” DeVries said. “Because the health department and library system are already included in some of our municipalities’ levies, we take them out of the countywide levy to avoid double taxation in those areas.”
However, DeVries said, the amount of the countywide levy will change, because the county board passed a resolution Sept. 14 authorizing an $8 million debt issuance for 2021 for courthouse, jail and sheriff’s department improvements.
“At this point, because we do not know the exact amount of debt service payments — these will be determined at the bond sale — we have not included the 2021 debt service levy or amounts in the budget,” he said. “This will certainly increase the levy and tax rate amounts. Currently, our projections for the bond sale show an additional levy for debt service of $2,025,688, which would bring the total countywide levy to $31,318,059.”
DeVries said the total countywide tax rate, as currently proposed without the new debt — which is exclusive of the health department and library levies — is $3.51 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. With the new debt included, the county’s current models are projecting a total countywide tax rate of $3.76, or a 0.87% increase in rate from 2021.
“This would be the first (tax) rate increase since 2016,” DeVries said. “Every year since then has seen a decrease.”
DeVries said it takes considerable revenue to run a southern Wisconsin county in 2022 and noted the sales tax has been what he called, “surprisingly resilient during the pandemic.”
“The sales tax is expected to continue increasing, according to a study done by Forward Analytics that was commissioned by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue,” he said.
DeVries also noted that the state’s Department of Corrections has discontinued funding for housing of state prisoners. This had been a significant source of revenue for Jefferson County when the state would need county jail space to house its inmates.
“We have included less than half of annual revenue for this in the budget in case problems arise at the state level and they cannot continue to house their own prisoners,” DeVries said. “However, we have created a fund balance reserve to hedge against this, in case the state does not decide to house prisoners in our facility.”
DeVries said the county health department continues to receive grant dollars to assist with services provided in direct response to COVID-19, such as vaccinations, contact tracing and testing.
Somewhat surprisingly, DeVries said that COVID-19 has not had the devastating financial effects on the heath and human services departments that one might expect.
“While additional demands have been placed on our health and human services departments, to date, adequate funding has been provided by the federal government to meet these demands,” he said. “Our concern is more long-term in nature, such as what are the ongoing impacts of shutdown on mental health, homelessness, unemployment and law enforcement, and how will we deal with these issues outside of the deadline for ARPA spending, which is Dec. 31, 2024.”
DeVries said COVID-19 has also produced a strain on the court system, which has not been able to host jury trials during the pandemic.
“Getting court cases back on track is a priority for the county,” DeVries said.
Like almost every other employer in 2021, the county has been facing issues with an aging and retiring workforce, along with outside pressures to increase wages, according to DeVries.
“Building a competitive compensation structure along with offering the flexibility that workers have come to expect, especially as a result of the changes brought about by the pandemic, have made this an interesting year to build a budget, especially since we have little to no control over our ability to increase revenue,” DeVries said.
DeVries said it has been pleasant to see the level of cooperation and communication he has witnessed as the budget negotiations have been taking place over the course of the summer.
“We have been so fortunate to experience (this cooperation) here in Jefferson County, not only between departments, but at the board level,” he said.
Richard Jones, chairman of the Jefferson County Finance Committee, said that he believes the 2022 Jefferson County budget, as it is proposed, “is a very positive budget.”
Jones said his opinion on the budget is based on how it allows the county to build for the future.
“The county is constantly being asked to do more,” Jones said. “We added staff to help meet those needs. For example, in human services, we’ve seen the rise in mental health issues — drug and alcohol abuse — and how it not only affects the individual, but also families, employers, citizens of the county and county staff. We were able to give employees a well-deserved raised, which will allow us to retain employees and hire new ones in a very competitive market.”
Jones said the county’s department heads made clear the missions of their departments and how they work when they met with the finance committee.
“The department heads did an excellent job of teaching about their programs, showing the need for what they are asked to do based on our strategic plan,” Jones said.
Amy Rinard of the finance committee said Jefferson County has always been fairly conservative in its budgeting and this budget is no different.
“Because of the thorough and transparent process we use before the budget goes to the full county board for approval, including five days of public budget hearings by the finance committee — I don’t expect board members to find anything surprising or controversial in this budget,” she said.
Following recent finance committee approval of the proposed 2022 budget, the board will study it. There will be a public hearing on the document on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The Jefferson County budget is traditionally approved in November each year.
