JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday received notice of resignation of two teachers who will be moving on to other opportunities.
Tony Mudra, director of the Jefferson High School choirs, who came to the school district this year after teaching overseas, has announced he will be leaving to teach in another Wisconsin community.
Meanwhile, art teacher Shelby Gahm, who served both East Elementary School and Jefferson High School, also has resigned her combined role with the Jefferson schools to seek opportunities elsewhere.
She too had just started with the Jefferson schools this year.
Both teachers expressed their gratitude at being able to get to know the many outstanding students and staff members at the Jefferson schools.
Earlier during Monday’s meeting, the school board recognized the Citizens of the Month for each school. These students are selected by the school staff and administration for exemplifying the positive character traits promoted by the district through its character education initiative.
Honored for the month of February (the most recent month designated and released to the board) were Ava Gallardo of Jefferson High School; Ashlyn Enke of Jefferson Middle School, Giada Gyles of West Elementary School; Kyle Delbert of East Elementary School; and Bryce Meyer of Sullivan Elementary School.
Also on Monday’s agenda were first readings of the auditorium scheduling manager position and the auditorium facility manager position at the high school, and the approval of 2021 summer school pay rates.
The school board went into closed session at the end of its public meeting to consider a contract for a new Jefferson High School principal and a contract for a new food service director for the district and to discuss salary parameters for a new Jefferson Middle School principal.
Announcements on the expected new hires were not made public as of presstime Monday.
In addition, also in closed session, the school board was slated to consider awarding “overload compensation” and to consider post-retirement benefits and contract restructuring for administrative and non-unit staff.
