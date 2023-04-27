hot The 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Car Show takes place this weekend The Daily Union Staff Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now File art taken at the 39th annual Spring Jefferson Swap Meet in 2016. Daily Union file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show will take place Friday through Sunday at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 503 N. Jackson St.Hosted by Madison Classics, the show will feature more than 3,100 vendor spaces and hundreds of cars for sale according to the Facebook event page.For the auto enthusiasts this swap meet boasts thousands of car parts and car accessory vendors making it a great place to buy or sell those hard to find car parts.The Swap Meet and Car Corral will be all three days and the car show will be Saturday and Sunday only.On Friday and Saturday admission is $15 per adult including parking. On Sunday admission is $10 with parking included. No pets are allowed. Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adults.Spectator HoursFriday: 10 — 6 p.m.Saturday: 6 — 4 p.m.Sunday: 6 — 3 p.m.For more information call 608-244-8416 or visit Madison Classics website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Trade Roads And Traffic The Economy Internet Entertainment Politics History Telephony Tv Broadcasting Telecommunications Data Storage Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
