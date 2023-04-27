The 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Car Show takes place this weekend
The 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show will take place Friday through Sunday at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 503 N. Jackson St.

Hosted by Madison Classics, the show will feature more than 3,100 vendor spaces and hundreds of cars for sale according to the Facebook event page.

