A century ago, the Heger family played a big role in Jefferson community life. A hundred years later, they’re still making a difference.
With a deep and abiding interest in the history of their family business and area breweries in general, the descendants of the Heger brewing family recently made a $10,000 bequest to the Jefferson Historical Museum, which went to expand the museum and create a new room highlighting Jefferson’s historic breweries.
Robert “Bob” Heger, great-grandson of the founder of the Heger Brewery in Jefferson, even dedicated hours of manual labor to build and outfit portions of the room to best showcase Jefferson’s rich history of independent breweries. Meanwhile, his sister, Jane Heger Guralski, took a lead role in research and in developing the design for the exhibit.
It all started in 2019, as the Heger descendants were going through the will of their parents, Richard and Marion Heger, after their mother’s death. A clause in the will bequeathed $10,000 to the Jefferson Historical Museum, stipulating that the money should go to a room highlighting Jefferson’s brewery history.
Bob immediately got in touch with the museum and its curator, Vicki Schicker, to start the process. Maryann Gleisner, longtime historical society president, also was a big backer of the plan.
Schicker and the City of Jefferson as a whole were incredibly receptive, but there was a challenge: the museum literally had no space.
Museum representatives convinced city officials to transform the city hall lounge — located in the lower level of city hall, with the rest of the museum wrapped around it — and to connect it to the existing museum rooms.
The idea gained the backing of city council members and work on the new room was set to begin in December that year.
The Heger family has taken an active role throughout the process. Between their monetary donation to kick off the project, their donation of one-of-a-kind historical artifacts from the family’s personal collection, and the labor they personally donated to create the room, the full donation was valued at around $31,500.
In February, museum and city representatives worked with family members to pick out the flooring — a wood pattern chosen to resemble an old pub or taproom floor.
Bob matched paint to the wall in March, and a pressed-tin-look replica ceiling had been ordered when the pandemic hit and projects like this ground to a halt.
It wasn’t until October when the project was able to get rolling again.
Bob and Doug Neumann, a museum volunteer, worked together to install the “pressed tin” ceiling, thus saving $1,000 in professional installation costs.
Current Electric, a local company, installed the specialty lighting designed to highlight the collection and direct the eye.
“Our aim was to give the whole room a period look,” said Bob.
The room is a fitting tribute not just to the Heger legacy in Jefferson, but also to the city’s many other contributions to regional brewing history. Also featured are the Neuer Brewery, Breunig’s (which became Jefferson Brewing and Malting), Kemmeter’s, Perplies and more.
Bob Heger noted that while most communities this size might have had a single brewery, Jefferson at one time had five of them running concurrently.
The display
The display combines well-known historical photos of the Heger properties and other Jefferson breweries with period advertisements, materials and equipment from local breweries, personal letters and memorabilia, and other items, many of them never before seen in this museum.
Hanging in a place of prominence along the northern wall of the museum’s room are donated family portraits of Rudolf Heger and his wife Amelia from the late 1800s, along with a portrait of their youngest son, Yvo, (pronounced “Eye-voh”) dating from around 1905. Yvo’s son, Richard, is the father of Bob and Jane.
“Bob had the portraits of Rudolf and Amelia completely redone to bring out the faces, as they’d suffered some considerable fading over the years,” Schicker said.
Along the south wall is a piano dating from the 1800s, which originally came from The Landmark Saloon, once run by the Hegers.
“That was the perfect place to display the bottles and glassware,” Jane said.
Along the east wall is a whole collection of vintage advertisements, not the throwaway advertising campaigns of today designed to be here today, gone tomorrow, but artistic pieces designed to hang on people’s walls for years, if not decades.
“One of the advertising strategies prevalent in the 1880s was that the more beautiful the object, the longer it would be kept on the wall,” Jane said. “That marketing approach is evident with the R. Heger Brewery Bavarian hunting images, fruit signs and calendars.”
Another signature piece in the collection is a vintage metal Heger sign, almost un-worn.
“It’s a common advertising piece of that era and highly prized in beer collections today,” Jane said. “Many of these tin signs were melted in scrap drives during World War II, which makes finding metal beer signs difficult.”
There also are large brewery calendars featuring finely detailed country or hunting scenes; a series of fruit pictures; and humorous signs painted on wood advertising: “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Jealous,” (a takeoff on “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous,” the advertising campaign of the better-known Schlitz Beer.)
In the center of the room, flanked by period wooden beer barrels and crates from a number of local manufacturers, is a glass display case, one of the final touches to be added to the room in mid-January.
“To us, it really transformed the room,” Jane said. “Now it looked like a museum.”
The exhibit also includes a video presentation, run on continuous loop on a large-screen TV on the west wall, which explores the different kinds of beer, early Jefferson breweries and points of interest in terms of brewing history in the Jefferson area and across Wisconsin.
Among the sites featured is Old World Wisconsin in nearby Eagle, where Bob has been involved for the last six years in partnership with the Museum of Beer and Brewing.
“(At Old World, we make beer as it was made in the 1860s and ‘70s, over an open fire, with authentic tools,” Bob said. “This is the way brewing started in the Jefferson area. This is how my great-grandfather learned to make beer before he helped to transform the industry.”
Other gems of the collection include an original handwritten list of the original stockholders in Heger Brewing, who invested $177,000 in the company, an amount equivalent to $1.5 million today.
Asked about their favorite parts of the exhibit, the Hegers said they are proud of a number of the items, but one photo has particular sentimental value to their family. It’s a picture of their mom and dad at Jefferson’s Landmark Saloon (once a Heger Brewing taproom or “tied-house”) on the occasion of their dad’s 90th birthday.
“My mom even has a beer in her hand, which was unusual for her,” Jane said with a smile. “They had a beer made up just for Dad’s birthday. A hundred people came out to celebrate, and after the party wrapped up at The Landmark, the museum opened up specially for us to tour through.”
The Heger descendants said they are so proud of how the new museum room has come out, and so blessed to be able to honor their parents and more distant forebears in this fashion.
They said they hope the room will be a destination for Jefferson folks and for breweriana fans for decades to come, and perhaps that it can serve as an inspiration to others who wish to preserve some other aspect of the area’s rich history.
