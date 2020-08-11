JEFFERSON — With less than a month untill the fall semester begins, the School District of Jefferson still is awaiting final information as to which students will be attending classes in person and which will be enrolling virtually, at least to start the year out.
A third survey of Jefferson families just went out, with answers due Thursday. The survey asks parents for their final answer on whether their students would be attending school virtually or face-to-face.
Families are asked to make a nine-week commitment to either option to facilitate scheduling and classroom set-up.
If students plan to attend school in person, face coverings are required, per the governor’s mandate and school policy that has been adopted consistently at public and parochial schools throughout Jefferson County.
The new survey asks families whose students are attending face-to-face classes if they plan to provide their own face coverings or if they need masks provided by the school.
The survey asks those attending virtually whether they need to take advantage of the school food program and, if so, whether they’d be driving to a pick-up site or needing food delivered to their door.
The survey also asks those attending face-to-face what their busing needs are: first, whether they qualify for busing; and secondly, if they do qualify, whether they plan on riding the bus consistently, periodically, or not at all, instead relying on private transport.
The fewer students per bus, the better the district can achieve recommended social-distancing and thus minimize the spread of the disease. Masks are required for all bus riders.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that depending on the trajectory of the pandemic in the local area, the school district might switch back and forth between several different models.
As of right now, Jefferson plans to start at Level 2, which would allow families the choice between virtual and face-to-face schooling.
However, if COVID-19 spikes in the area, a school or the full district could move to a hybrid schedule, with students split into two cohorts, each attending school two days a week in person, and studying virtually three days a week.
Or a school or the district could move to all-virtual, then back again as conditions change.
Rollefson said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning that once the information from this final parent survey comes in late this week, the district will be able to lay out its class structure for the coming year.
“This will give us a better idea of class sizes at each grade level and in each building,” he said.
To create smaller in-person classes and thus minimize the spread of COVID-19, the district will be looking to balance classes so that they don’t have a really uneven ratio of students attending in-person as opposed to being enrolled virtually.
“If class sizes are too large, particularly at the high school level, we may have to go with a hybrid schedule, at least for that building,” Rollefson said.
School staffing plans also might be impacted, the superintendent said.
In a normal year, he said, schools can track fairly accurately whether they have a large or small class of new kindergartners coming in and the number of students they’ll see in each successive grade.
However, in this pandemic climate, all options are on the table for families. Some might choose to hold their child back for another year to avoid pandemic schooling. Some might choose to homeschool or send their child to a different program.
Families who might have open-enrolled in a different year might stick with their home districts while things are so uncertain.
Now the choice between enrolling virtually or having students attend in person adds another wrinkle.
That has — until this week — left school planners really up in the air as to how many students even will be in the buildings and classrooms next month.
“In this environment, we have to see where people are going to be before we make decisions on staffing,” Rollefson said.
Ordinarily the district might already have added another teacher to create another section at a grade with high enrollmen. In contrast, this year, planners need to wait until numbers solidify.
Some hires might even wait until the fall — for example, if it becomes apparent in the first couple of weeks of school that the district needs to hire more custodial workers to handle enhanced cleaning protocols.
Meanwhile, some positions have been temporarily repurposed. An athletic trainer who did contract work for the district through Fort HealthCare will assist with health needs in the school office, for example, since the cancellation of fall sports means they would not be needed in their regular capacity.
“I just don’t think we’ll know all of the parameters of this until September,” Rollefson said.
In the meantime, he said, the district is taking a positive approach that emphasizes teamwork.
“We are working hard and putting forth our best effort,” Rollefson said. “It’s a joint effort between the teachers, administration, board and county, and along the way, we’re committed to regular and thorough communication with parents.”
This is certainly an era that people will look back on in future years as one in which numerous major decisions had to be made in a very short time, he said.
“Do I feel anxious? Absolutely,” Rollefson said. “Is it frustrating? No doubt. But am I scared? No. We can do this.”
