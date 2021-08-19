JEFFERSON — Three men are facing child sex-related charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court in unrelated alleged incidents.
According to cases on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, facing the charges are Joshua G. Sward, 42, of LaCrosse; Donald L. Reynolds, 31, of Fort Atkinson; and Dustin Zambrano, 35, of Dixon, Ill.
A criminal complaint in the matter against Zambrano stated that his offenses of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2019 in the city of Watertown.
Reynolds is charged with one count of attempted first-degree child sexual assault by having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. The offense allegedly occurred between June 14 and June 16 in Fort Atkinson.
Sward is alleged to have committed two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child after he had inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 13.
He also was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 by use or threat of violence and child enticement. The offenses all allegedly occurred in the City of Fort Atkinson between Sept. 1, 2011 and June 30, 2015.
Reynolds recently entered a plea of not guilty to his charge and a pretrial conference was set for Sept. 1.
Bond for Zambrano was set at $5,000 cash, with conditions he have no contact with his alleged four victims.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Sward entered pleas of not guilty to his charges and a pretrial conference was scheduled for Sept. 22.
