JEFFERSON — Thrivent is partnering with the Jefferson Food Pantry Aug. 25 to collect needed non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry.

During the “Thrivent Cans Hunger” event, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Thrivent will matching the community’s generosity by contributing $3 per nonperishable item donated by the community, up to $3,000.

