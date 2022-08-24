JEFFERSON — Thrivent is partnering with the Jefferson Food Pantry Aug. 25 to collect needed non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry.
During the “Thrivent Cans Hunger” event, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Thrivent will matching the community’s generosity by contributing $3 per nonperishable item donated by the community, up to $3,000.
Thrivent Member Network – South Wisconsin Region is coordinating the event. People should look for the Thrivent tent, which will be located by the organization’s office in downtown Jefferson, on the corner of E. Milwaukee St. and S. Center Ave.
As an extra motivator, Thrivent will be providing $10 vouchers to the first 100 adult donors to contribute to Thursday’s drive. The vouchers can be redeemed immediately at Wedl’s Hamburger Stand, Pammy’s Pizzeria or Red Line BBQ, compliments of Thrivent. Vouchers must be redeemed that same day.
The idea of the drive is to help re-fill the shelves at the Jefferson Food Pantry, which serves individuals in need who reside within the Jefferson School District. Each month, the Jefferson Food Pantry provides local residents in need with free groceries, personal care items and non-food items.
Sara Arris, a consultant working with five local food pantries, the Jefferson Food Pantry among them, noted that in the first six months of 2022, the Jefferson Food Pantry, served 3,726 individuals from 1,283 households, distributing more than 150,000 pounds of food.
Ariss noted that the food pantry asks that all food donations be unexpired so that they get out to recipients in a timely manner and do not create more waste.
Most needed nonperishable items include canned vegetables, cans of tuna or chicken, macaroni and cheese, boxes of kid-friendly cereal, casserole mixes, juice boxes, condiments like mustard and ketchup, jam and jelly.
In addition, the food pantry welcomes donations of the following high priority non-food items: baby diapers and wipes, can openers, dish soap, laundry soap, hand soap, cleaning products, hygiene items, gloves/mittens, plasticware and disposable plates/bowls/cups.
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide.
The Thrivent Member Network – South Wisconsin Region supports Thrivent clients in their charitable efforts, providing members with the tools and resources to take action and impact their local communities in a positive way.
As part of this network, members can join their friends, family and local community to participate in Thrivent’s generosity programs, regional initiatives and projects to make a positive difference locally.
