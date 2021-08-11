JEFFERSON — Monday evening's Jefferson school board meeting looked different than last month's.
At the start of the summer, the board and members of the administration team had unmasked with a sigh of relief after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. Vaccines were available to all adults. COVID-19 cases were dropping, and a return to normal was in sight.
This month, with the Delta variant driving COVID-19 numbers back up and a new recommendation from the county health department that everyone — vaccinated or not — resume wearing masks, some individuals already were following that recommendation.
The question remains whether masks will be required for the coming school year.
As of yet, masks are not required, but the new COVID-19 protocols approved last month give the district flexibility to increase mitigation measures if necessary, with one of these measures being masks.
Charles Urness, Jefferson's new school superintendent, updated the school board Monday night on the current COVID-19 situation and recommendations from the county's epidemiologist, Samroz Jakvani.
Urness said he had been involved in a number of COVID-19 related meetings in the last couple of weeks. On Friday, he said, all of the county's school superintendents had met with Jakvani for pandemic updates.
At that meeting, Urness said he learned that the vaccine rollout for youngsters age 11 and younger was going more slowly that initially planned. Instead of being available by the start of the school year, vaccinations for that age group now are expected to be approved at the end of the calendar year.
Urness related that none of the Jefferson County school districts have brought back a mask requirement at this time, but Jakvani did recommend that "everyone wear a mask regardless of vaccination status."
Urness' COVID-19 update Monday was not an action item on the school board agenda, but it generated plenty of discussion nevertheless.
Board member Seth Ebel noted that the Jefferson County Health Department now is recommending masks for all.
"My biggest concern is keeping kids in school," Ebel said. "Masking could help with that.”
Right now, Jefferson County is classified as having "substantial" COVID-19 spread, but health officials are concerned that cases could rise exponentially in the coming weeks and months, just as cases now are in the southern states.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County is hovering around a 50 percent vaccination rate.
Among children, even those 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccine, the vaccination rate is significantly lower.
The school district is able to access vaccination information for its students, Urness said, relating that of 143 seventh-graders, 12 are recorded as receiving just one shot while 22 have been fully vaccinated. And of course children under 12 remain unvaccinated.
Jefferson school administrators and board members agreed they continue to be committed to in-person instruction in the fall.
"We don't want to pivot to virtual," Urness said. "We want to put things in place so that doesn't have to happen."
School board President Terri Wenkman said that masks should be seriously considered if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
"Most parents would say they want their kids in school," Wenkman said. "They would prefer that we use every mitigation strategy available to us before we shift to virtual instruction."
Wenkman said she felt the district's current COVID-19 mitigation plan kind of "skirts around" the idea of masking.
The board president, a medical professional, said that among the measures designed to keep people safe from COVID-19, masking is among the most effective.
She noted that the district has the responsibility to keep everyone safe, and masking is a measure designed to protect not the wearer, but the general public.
Wenkman likened it to the schools' stocking of Epi-Pens to serve those with severe allergies, even though these affect very few people in the district, and its commitment to train staff to administer this life-saving medication.
Likewise, she said, the district has committed countless hours to training everyone to respond to an "active shooter" event, even though the likelihood of this happening is low.
"I am a proponent of being proactive, not just waiting to see what happens and then responding," Wenkman said.
She noted that the district has students with chronic disease who can't get the protection of a vaccine, and students and staffers who are immune-compromised who might not be able to get full protection even if they are vaccinated.
"And we have some students with long COVID who have unfortunately already contracted the disease and are still living with the effects," Wenkman said.
While some parents are very vocal in favor of one position or another, the district has the responsibility to do what's best for everyone, she said.
"I strongly believe we need to listen to those who know more than we do," Ebel said. "Requiring (masking) is a tough sell, but I am not against telling people we are requiring it."
If the district doesn't take this step, Ebel said, he fears that very soon the local schools will be sending children home, and not all families are able to care for their children during the "work day."
Some other school board members said they were comfortable holding back and waiting to see what happened before requiring masks.
"I was hopeful we were starting this year at a better place than we were last year," board member Tanya Ball said. "Now people have had a chance to get the vaccine, and I'm comfortable leaving it up to parents."
Wenkman countered that for children in pre-K through the sixth-grade, that protection is not available.
Board member Matthew Peltier said that last year, the district started out the year with "hard-and-fast" numbers at which certain mitigation measures would be implemented. But the science on COVID-19 still was developing at the time, and the recommendations from health officials changed as they learned more about how the disease spread and what worked best to prevent spread.
Peltier said he favored giving the district more flexibility to respond to situations at individual schools as they came up, rather than implementing another “hard-and-fast” rule.
Board member Glenn Fleming agreed, saying he was comfortable leaving things flexible for now, with masks as a potential measure down the line if needed.
"Our kids went through masks last year," he said. "I'm sure if they have to do it again, they will."
In response to some board members’ suggestion that they'd leave the call to the superintendent, Urness said he was not making that decision on his own.
"If it comes time to make a decision, I'm going to call you all in," he said.
The topic is expected to come up again at future board meetings.
