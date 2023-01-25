Toby Weisensel wasn’t too sure what he wanted his final project to be in order to earn his Eagle Scout rank.
Nonetheless, he knew it had to be something he loved and long lasting.
Toby Weisensel wasn’t too sure what he wanted his final project to be in order to earn his Eagle Scout rank.
Nonetheless, he knew it had to be something he loved and long lasting.
After asking local organizations around the area, determined Weisensel found the perfect project.
He installed a water distribution system for the West Elementary WEGrow Garden Club his junior year of high school with the help of Diane Kachel, Mike Hotter, Ryan Mundt and Troop 147.
This system allows volunteers taking care of the garden to easily water the garden and will provide the garden water supply that will be long lasting, well over five years.
This system is a water distribution that has a pipe running down the garden, underground, that provides water to ten different garden beds.
He persevered through the many challenges that came with the project.
The year he started this project happened to be the summer of COVID-19 in 2020.
“No one could execute anything,” he said. “Not much happened, and during that time it was hard for me to even find motivation.”
He and other members of Troop 147 finally got to work in 2021.
They bought materials for the project such as PVC piping to install underground. However with the coronavirus-related supply shortage Weisensel, and others who helped him, weren’t able to access a trencher that was needed to finish the project.
When he was able to find a trencher, there was a last minute material change.
A plumber told Weisensel the PVC pipe system would leak after a couple of years. PVC pipe is good for above ground use, but not so much for underground use, he said.
After collaboration, Weisensel decided to use PEX-A pipes for the project. They are weather resistant, and last longer underground, Weisensel said.
“The project was a challenge,” he said. “It tested my skills as a leader. Throughout the project I learned leadership is about trusting who you’re leading as much as they are trusting in you.”
The water distribution is still being used and should be for quite some time, he said.
Weisensel is currently a University of Wisconsin Madison freshman majoring in Environmental Engineering. Even though this project was completed in the summer of 2021, Weisensel still values the skills he learned in the process.
“Overall it was very fulfilling. I learned good technical, organizational and leadership skills that I will carry with me,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.