ABOVE: Pictured here, from left to right, are Tomorrow’s Hope, Inc. Board of Directors Kerry Bennett and Tammy Garlock; Executive Director Todd Wiedenhoeft; and Board of Director Kevin Ryan. Not pictured is Board of Director Carolyn Niebler.
Tomorrow’s Hope, Inc. has joined Jefferson County businesses as number 23 that have taken the effort to become dementia friendly, with four out five of their board of directors having recently been trained.
What does this mean exactly? They have learned the role of the dementia care specialist, dementia basics, along with strategies and tips to help communicate with those living with dementia who are out and about in the communities.
This includes tips on how to recognize dementia symptoms in individuals. They also learned more about the Dementia Friendly Community Network which meets the third Monday of every month in Fort Atkinson.
Todd Wiedenhoeft, executive director of Tomorrow’s Hope, Inc., took the initiative and reached out to the Jefferson County Dementia Care Specialist, Tonya Runyard, to inquire about this training and stated after the training: “We found the training to be very informative, and I'm trying to think up ways to encourage local businesses to become Dementia friendly.
“We look forward to hearing what the groups of patients and caregivers state are areas of need,” he added. “We really want to do something impactful this year.”
For more information on how to become a Dementia Friendly Business or Organization, contact Tonya Runyard, Dementia Care Specialist, at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County at (920) 675-4035, tonyar@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
