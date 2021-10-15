JEFFERSON — Tomorrow’s Hope enjoyed high visibility for a two-decade-plus period as the health care nonprofit raised more than $4.2 million to boost the area health care system and improve outcomes for local residents.
The work went on all-year-round, but the highlight and the celebration of all Tomorrow’s Hope had accomplished in a given year always came with the summer Hope Fest.
Typically, the fest brought hundreds, even thousands of people together to walk, to share victories and losses, to light candles in remembrance of loved ones lost to life-limiting illness, to participate in charity motorcycle and car rides, to go through “mudder”-style obstacle courses, and more.
That public aspect of Tomorrow’s Hope ground to a halt with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the big community gatherings that had defined the local healthcare nonprofit in the public eye were canceled out of concern for people’s health.
However, Tomorrow’s Hope as an organization has continued working behind the scenes, changing and reorganizing as it refines its vision of its role in a post-pandemic world.
“During this challenging pandemic, we have taken advantage of the time away from planning events to evaluate our past and plan for our future,” said Todd Wiedenhoeft, Tomorrow’s Hope executive director.
“Through research and listening we have set a plan in place to rebuild Tomorrow’s Hope and continue to make great impacts within the communities we serve,” he said. “Times have obviously changed since 1998 when Tomorrow’s Hope started, including methods of giving, types of impacts donors want to support, grant recipient qualifications, and options for event participation, attending as well as volunteering.”
During the pandemicAs it re-envisions and rebuilds, Tomorrow’s Hope has launched and managed a new program during the pandemic, the Hope for Community program.
“This program supports both our local businesses as well as those with life-limiting illness,” Wiedenhoeft said.
Funds raised through this program went toward gift cards usable at local, independently owned businesses which had been affected greatly by the pandemic.
Tomorrow’s Hope then worked with local churches to distribute the gift cards to people in the local community who had life-limiting illness, specially targeting those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
This program continues today.
In addition, Tomorrow’s Hope has continued its partnership with the University of Wisconsin Cancer Center-Johnson Creek clinic. The local health care nonprofit has donated nine tablet computers to the area cancer center, complete with protective covers so the tablets could be easily cleaned between use.
To go with these tablets, Tomorrow’s Hope also funded subscriptions to Prime and Spotify so chemotherapy and radiation patients could listen to music and watch movies while receiving treatment.
Also during the pandemic, Tomorrow’s Hope brought Paxman Scalp Cooling technology to Jefferson County for the first time, working with the company that created this technology and the clinic where it would be used.
“Once the technology was onsite and staff were trained, we were able to launch a financial assistance program to help chemotherapy patients afford the treatment,” Wiedenhoeft said.
The scalp cooling treatment helps those receiving chemotherapy retain their hair.
Wiedenhoeft noted that Jefferson High School’s Tomorrow’s Hope Club played a huge role in making this program happen. The group raised funds at its 2020 Hoops for Hope event to facilitate bringing this technology to Jefferson County and to support the financial assistance program which would bring the program within reach of a broader population of patients.
“This program continues through Tomorrow’s Hope and supports chemotherapy patients in both Jefferson and Dodge counties,” Wiedenhoeft said.
New board membersMeanwhile, other organizational changes are afoot. Tomorrow’s Hope recently has added to its board of directors.
Continuing members include Wiedenhoeft, Amanda Barber, Robyn Newcomb and Carolyn Neibler, who now have been joined by Tammy Garlock, Kevin Ryan and Kerry Bennett.
Garlock, who has been in public accounting for more than 30 years and currently is a partner with Business Tax Systems LLC, has been serving as the organization’s Certified Public Accountant/bookkeeper for a couple of years.
Though new to the board, she has been involved with Tomorrow’s Hope from its inception, as her mother, Monica Krause, founded the Tomorrow’s Hope Team for Krause Custom Builders.
“My mother organized a team for Tomorrow’s Hope event (Hope Fest) for many years,” Garlock said. “This team encompassed family and friends of which some members of the team have encountered various cancers and other life-limiting diseases.”
The Krause family and team appreciated that Tomorrow’s Hope funds stayed in the greater Jefferson County area, thus directly impacting people in the local community, Garlock said.
In terms of finances, Tomorrow’s Hope has worked to streamline its administration costs during the lean times of the pandemic, maximizing the impact of local people’s donations.
“Times change, so you need to think outside of the box,” Garlock said. “Todd has done this and has come up with some great ideas for new programs that will fill in some unmet needs in the community.
“With the new board comes new ideas and expertise,” she added. “I really look forward to seeing Tomorrow’s Hope come back stronger than ever.”
Ryan, a graphic designer/web designer, owns 2KRE8 Design.
He has created graphics for Tomorrow’s Hope since the pandemic started and also has put in a great deal of effort to refresh the organization’s website and create T-shirt designs.
Ryan said he liked Tomorrow’s Hope’s community focus and the direct impact it has had on helping people in the local area deal with serious health conditions.
For the past 35 years, Kerry Bennett has worked in administration and marketing communications in the sales industry.
A cancer survivor, Bennett actually was the first applicant to receive Tomorrow’s Hope- funded Paxman Scalp Cooling treatments at the UW Cancer Center in Johnson Creek.
“I got to know Kerry as she took on her cancer treatments and was amazed by her positive attitude towards her new challenges,” Wiedenhoeft said. “ She made it clear that she was going to fight this battle tooth and nail.”
Learning about the overarching vision for Tomorrow’s Hope, Bennett was able to offer her unique feedback and insights based on her experience.
This experience will make her a valuable member of the board, Wiedenhoeft said.
“I would love to share my experience with others,” Bennett said. “I am really fortunate to be able to contribute to this great cause with an organization that helped me out in a time of need.”
She said her oncologist suggested that she try the scalp-cooling treatment.
“I had long thick blond hair and it upset me when it was explained to me that I would lose all my hair by my second treatment,” Bennett said. “Going through each one of my treatments while using the Paxman cooling cap provided me with confidence and reassurance that I was going to be all right.”
As a result of the treatment, she said she lost less hair and lost it less swiftly than she otherwise would have, and that helped reduce her stress as she was going through cancer treatment.
“The program really helps with building self confidence during a difficult time in a person’s life and I highly recommend it,” Bennett said.
FinancesWhen Wiedenhoeft took over the executive directorship of Tomorrow’s Hope, the organization was going through some transitions but had a strong fundraising tradition.
The pandemic and the loss of the high-visibility fundraisers the nonprofit always has relied on challenged its finances, but under Wiedenhoeft’s leadership the organization doubled down on its volunteer-powered, community-based roots and determined to survive.
“We are a 100% volunteer nonprofit charity,” Wiedenhoeft said. “We operate as lean as possible, targeting to have 10% or less in administrative cost per year,” he added, noting that this is significantly lower than most charities.
“We’d love to operate with no administration cost at all,” he said. “However, we wish to be transparent about our expenses. He listed fee requirements that all registered nonprofit charities must pay to various government agencies as well as office supply and marketing expenses as unavoidable administrative expenses.
“At times, some of these costs are covered through the talents of our incredible volunteers,” Wiedenhoeft noted.
In the future, he said, Tomorrow’s Hope has committed to create dynamic, flexible programs to address needs related to health care in the community that otherwise would go unmet.
The nonprofit has programs in the works addressing a variety of health care issues in the local community, focusing on cancer, children’s health needs, dementia and more.
Tomorrow’s Hope also will be continuing its support of grants toward area health services, medical research and health care education.
This program now has taken on the name “The Barb Endl Grant Program” in honor of Tomorrow’s Hope’s founder and the one-woman force-of-nature who headed the organization and served as the public face for Tomorrow’s Hope’s first two-plus decades.
“It is remarkable what Barb was able to accomplish, founding Tomorrow’s Hope and leading it for 22-plus years,” Wiedenhoeft said. “Her efforts have impacted so many. We strive to continue her legacy.”
In addition, Tomorrow’s Hope is reaching out to the local community, inviting those with life- limiting illnesses and their loved ones to let the organization know about any unmet needs they are aware of in the local community based on their experiences.
In terms of events, Tomorrow’s Hope now has a planning committee in place to develop future events.
“We will start off with smaller events and build toward larger events as our volunteer base develops,” Wiedenhoeft said. “It’s a challenge right now for all organizations to attract volunteers, but we feel our programs will attract passionate volunteers as they make impacts.
The organization is setting a drive on “Giving Tuesday,” Nov. 30.
As to the big Hope Fests the organization typically has held this summer, Wiedenhoeft said that being unable to host a big gathering during these past two pandemic years has indeed impacted the nonprofit.
However, he said that coordinating such a big event during the pandemic posed too big of a risk, with the ever-present possibility that it would have to be canceled on short notice.
“This event typically takes a team of volunteers nine months to put together,” he said.
However, another Hope Fest remains a goal for the future.
The organization also felt the loss of the JHS Tomorrow’s Hope Club during the 2020-21 school year, when the pandemic led the school to cancel all regular clubs. However, restrictions since have eased, and this year 35 students have signed up for the club’s “rebuilding year.”
Wiedenhoeft said the high school club and its advisor, Diane Webber, have provided crucial support throughout the club’s existence, for example, making the scalp-cooling technology possible in the local area.
“As we rebuild, Tomorrow’s Hope is counting on the continued support of our communities and volunteers, through continued sponsorships, partnerships, donations and volunteering,” Wiedenhoeft said. “Volunteering may be the most important as we start the slow process of rebuilding.”
He invited all interested people to contact the organization and to help make a difference in the local community, saying that the effort is life-changing, not only for the recipients of Tomorrow’s Hope funds and services but also for those who volunteer and contribute.
More information can be found on the organization’s website at tomorrowshope.org.
