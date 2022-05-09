JEFFERSON — Three years ago, they were puny fifth-graders. Now, they’re poised to make an impact at Jefferson High School or the parochial or private institution of their choice.
The students, next year’s high school freshmen, have used the intervening years to excel in the classroom, to pursue numerous extracurricular interests from sports to History Bowl, and have made a positive impact on their classmates.
In keeping with tradition, the Jefferson Rotary Club honored the top 10 percent of the eighth grade classes from surrounding schools with a luncheon and ceremony, telling all of the honorees they wanted to see the students return in four years for the Top 10 percent high school recognition ceremony.
Honored at Wednesday’s event were representatives from Jefferson Middle School as well as St. John the Baptist Catholic School and St. John’s Lutheran School of Jefferson and St. Peter’s Lutheran School of Helenville.
Joining the students were parents and other family members, all of whom were treated to a luncheon catered by Bon Ton Bakery.
Jefferson Middle School honorees included:
Naomi Conigliaro, the daughter of Tanya and John Conigliaro; Madeline Dehnert, the daughter of Melanie and Thomas Dehnert; Kiernan Kawleski, the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Kawleski; Johannah Kraus, the daughter of Clarissa and John Kraus; Bennett Lehman, the son of Richard and Amy Lehman; Mason Merz, the son of Jennifer and Paul Merz; Gloria Miller, the daughter of Nicole and Timothy Miller; Abby Ostopowicz, the daughter of Tina and Paul Ostopowicz; Kyler Pulkrabek, the daughter of Desha and Brian Pulkrabek; Jayden Ridgeman, the grandson of Thomas and Julie Ridgeman and Donna Cornwell; Justin Schnarsky, the son of Debbie and Brian Schnarsky; Madelyn Schumann, the daughter of Marzena and David Schumann; Maya Warborg, the daughter of Joy and Ben Warborg; Hannah Werning, the daughter of Jenny and Adam Werning; and Michael Wilson, the son of Pam and Kevin Wilson.
Representing St. John’s Lutheran School was Linc Foskett, the son of Bradley and Sarah Foskett.
Representing St. Peter’s Lutheran School was Haylie Reese, the daughter of Kelly Reese.
Representing St. John the Baptist Catholic School was Isabella Warpinski, the daughter of Katie and the late Josh Warpinski.
The student honorees and their families heard from three speakers.
The first was Rotary President Mike Howard — not the same Mike Howard many in the audience might know who serves as principal of West Elementary School, but the businessman Mike Howard.
The Rotary president noted that students will have an opportunity to get involved in numerous clubs and extra-curriculars during high school, a few of which are associated with Rotary International.
First, there’s Rotary Interact, the equivalent of Rotary Club at the high school level, which offers opportunities to get involved in service activities at the local and international level.
There also is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference, to which the local club sends a couple of student honorees each year.
Lastly, the local Rotary Club selects a number of seniors to serve as Student Rotarians for a month at a time. During that month, student honorees join the adult club for luncheons and guest speaker, and have the opportunity to tell community members about their high school experience and future plans.
Serving as guest speakers at the eighth grade Top 10 Percent event were Jefferson Middle School principal Mike Matteson and Jefferson schools Superintendent Charles Urness, both of whom were new to the School District of Jefferson this year.
Urness talked about leaps of faith he took in his own career as he decided to go into education, left the state to move to Arizona for some time and later returned to Wisconsin, entering educational leadership at various levels until he came to the Jefferson schools.
As the student honorees advance into their high school years — whether at Jefferson High School or elsewhere — Urness encouraged them to use the same process Jefferson educators do when they are doing strategic planning: the Deming Cycle goal-setting process.
The process calls on people to first plan, then do (a trial run), then study the results before taking a final action.
Urness said the Jefferson district aims to prepare every student for college (or other advanced learning opportunity, whether through a four- or two-year college, a technical school, hands-on career training or a specialty attained through the military.)
In addition, the local school district aims to ready students for the work world and also to become involved members of their community who are ready to give back.
Matteson also had a few words for the students, commending them for their dedication to their studies, their responsibility and vision during their middle school years.
He also recognized family members for the support they had provided to help guide their students along the way.
Matteson then presented certificates to each honoree as the program closed out.
