JEFFERSON — From Salvador, one of the largest cities in the Portuguese-speaking South American country of Brazil, Felipe Torres had traveled all over the world before becoming a foreign exchange student at Jefferson High School this fall.
However, his travels had mainly centered in large cities, and he had never experienced life in a community this small. The relaxed, slower pace of life in Jefferson – along with the area’s shockingly cold weather – have been new experiences for the Brazilian student.
Torres, 15, is one of two foreign exchange students this year at Jefferson High School, along with Haoming Li of China.
Both foreign students are living in Jefferson for the course of the school year, with two host moms, Jenoveve and Melissa Sears, and a 19-year-old host brother, David Rios.
Back home in Brazil, Torres has one brother, Guilherme, who is 23. Torres’ father serves as a lawyer and entrepreneur and his mother focuses on personal finance.
Torres said he joined AFS as a way of challenging himself, expanding his horizons, and developing a greater degree of independence.
“I wanted to see how I’d do adapting to a new place and living in a different environment,” he said. “It’s important to get out of your comfort zone.”
His role as an AFS student affords him senior status at Jefferson High School, but back home, Torres is in the equivalent of his sophomore year.
For his age, however, he has a really clear map of what his future looks like, with a whole series of steps and goals mapped out.
“I aspire to work as an investment banker with an international company like Goldman Sachs or J.P. Morgan,” Torres said.
As such, he’s already taking high level courses and undergoing pre-college exams.
Torres arrived in the U.S. in mid-August, traveling to Chicago with a group of AFS students from all over Brazil before moving on to Jefferson.
Like his fellow exchange student, Li, Torres jumped right into the local high school experience.
In terms of classes, he is taking physics, Algebra II, Advanced Placement European History, Painting and Drawing; Speed, Strength and Coordination, and Advanced Placement Spanish. In addition, of course Torres is involved with the AFS club.
But among his top experiences so far has been the new love he has developed for the sport of wrestling.
Torres has a background in athletics, but prior to this year he had focused on combat sports like boxing and jujitsu.
Deciding to try for wrestling at Jefferson High School, Torres was pumped to make the varsity team.
“I have had a great time going out there and competing,” he said. “I’ve been to six tournaments already and I’m always improving. I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun. I am definitely going to continue doing this later in life.”
He also loves the camaraderie team members develop and the fun they’ve had together both on the mat and at events like team dinners.
Torres said he plans to go out for a spring sport as well, but he’s still torn between golf – which he has played before and in which he wants to improve – and the cardio-boosting benefits of track and field.
This year has provided a lot of new experiences for Torres in and out of school. Among the highlights so far, he mentioned Jefferson High School’s Homecoming celebrations, which were unlike anything schools in his home country do, and going hiking with his host family.
Just being in Jefferson has been a really eye-opening experience as well.
“I have been to the U.S. several times since I was 6 years old, but previously I had only visited big cities like New York, Boston, Los Angeles,” he said.
“Jefferson provides a really nice change of pace,” he said. “It’s fresh and new.”
Torres said that traveling during a continuing pandemic has made things a little harder – with more regulations and red tape - but he’s just thankful to travel at all after being grounded by the pandemic for longer than he ever had in his life.
“When I was younger, I was constantly going abroad, but for the past two years, I didn’t have that chance,” he said.
His American school experience has provided an interesting counterpoint to his schooling so far in Brazil.
“In Brazil, my school had a more academic focus,” he said, noting that a huge amount of energy is put into preparing students for the college entrance exams.
He knew that he would have more options in an American high school, but he was surprised to learn how many different types of classes Jefferson students could choose from. Unfortunately, his home school required him to take a lot of core courses plus art and physical education, which really dictated what classes he personally could sign up for while studying at Jefferson High School.
The lunch period at Jefferson High School is also really different from what Torres experienced at home in Brazil. His home school actually has a 20-minute snack break in the morning and an hour-long lunch break at midday, compared to the extremely swift “slam and cram” lunch period local students have.
Food as a whole is really different in the U.S. too. At home, meals were made from scratch and there was less “fast food” and prepackaged entrees. Rice, beans and meat were staples back home, as opposed to hamburgers, bready pizza and fries.
But perhaps the biggest adjustment for Torres has been the weather. At home in Salvador, the temperature never drops below 60 degrees F.
“I’ve been in cold weather before from my past visits to the U.S.,” the Brazilian foreign exchange student said. “Boston is practically a second home for me, and I certainly experienced cold weather there – but not ever for so long.
“For a short time, cold is awesome. Snow is beautiful and winter is so cool,” Torres said. “But having it hang on for a long time is kind of exhausting. I can’t skateboard; it’s uncomfortable to go outside.”
After two years of temperate to hot weather in his home country, Torres said Jefferson’s temperature spikes and dips were “a big transition.”
