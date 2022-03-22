JEFFERSON — Two candidates will be facing off for the Area 4 seat on the Jefferson School Board, while one write-in candidate has announced for the Area 3 seat.
The seats currently are held by board members Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming, who have announced they will not be running again for their seats. Both open seats are for three-year terms, running from April 2022 to April 2025.
Announcing their candidacy for the Area 4 at-large seat as of the Jan. 4 deadline were Georgia McWilliam and Lisa Fox. Both of these candidates have attended numerous school board meetings in past months, notably speaking out against COVID-19-related mask mandates.
While there will be no candidate on the ballot for the Area 3 position, covering the Town of Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan, there is at least one official write-in candidate, Cheryl Metcalf of Sullivan. Voters may ask for the list of write-in candidates for each area at their polling place on voting day.
Additional write-in candidates for either position have until April 1 to announce to be considered “official” write-ins for the April 5 election. To do so, people should contact the school district office at (920) 675-1010 and fill out the necessary paperwork due that day at noon.
All write-in votes for the Area 3 seat will be counted, said Valerie Schmitt, administrative secretary to Jefferson Superintendent Charles Urness.
The Daily Union sent candidate questionnaires to both of the Area 4 candidates, McWilliam and Fox, as well as the official write-in candidate for the Area 3 seat, Metcalf. Only McWilliam and Metcalf responded by press time. Both McWilliam’s and Metcalf’s candidate profiles are included below.
Georgia McWilliam
Running for: Area 4 seat on the Jefferson School Board vs. Lisa Fox.
Age: 51
Address: Jefferson
Years residence in area: 22 years
Marital status and spouse’s name: Happily married
Education: 1989 Jefferson graduate
Previous political experience: I have never participated with any political venture
Employer and your position: I am an Area manager for a property management company serving Elderly, Adults with Disabilities, and families throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Member of civic organizations: Actively working on my membership to Daughters of the American Revolution, Milwaukee Women Leaders member, UW-Parkside Customer Experience committee member, NAMI, and President of the Jefferson Middle School PTO.
Statement of candidacy:
I would like to continue the traditions of serving on the board as a parent, community member, and school advocate. My objective is to empower parents and support all district staff through approach-ability, mutual respect, integrity, and honesty. I look forward to an opportunity to further serve for the betterment of our School District and more importantly, the children.
Cheryl Metcalf
Running for: Open Area 3 seat on the Jefferson school board, with no opponents yet registered.
Age: 39
Address: 110 Main St., Sullivan, WI 53178
Telephone: (262) 751-0551
Years residence in area: 6
Education: ADN, currently working toward BSN/MSN
Previous political experience: 0
Position: Registered Nurse
Statement of candidacy: I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve our community, to help ensure that all of the children in our district are provided access to quality education as well as supportive services necessary to confront the academic and social learning losses experienced in the last few years, to advocate for children and families, and to honor the rights and responsibilities of parents, while empowering them to be strong advocates for their children as well. Transparency, Accountability, Advocacy, Evidence-based Practices and Mutual Respect are all things we need to see within this Board, and I look forward to being a part of a team that makes this happen.
