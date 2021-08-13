JEFFERSON — Tyson Foods, operating as LD Foods, Inc., will be permanently ceasing all operations at its Jefferson facility, effective Sept. 16, 2021.
LD Foods, Inc. is located at 1015 Industrial Ave.
The closure has been prompted by the company’s decision to discontinue the product line produced at the Jefferson location.
“As part of ongoing efforts to focus on the strategic plans of our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Jefferson, Wis., plant in mid-September,” stated Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods. “The closure is due to a combination of factors, including the changing product needs of our customers.”
This action, he said, is expected to result in the permanent elimination of 62 employees — 9 salaried and 53 hourly positions.
While the company expects to cease all operations on or about Sept. 16, team members will remain employed until on or within 14 days of Oct. 10, 2021, he noted.
Additionally, a small contingent might remain through a later date to maintain the integrity of the leased facility and address any final customer concerns, according to company officials. The hourly employees are not represented by a union and inter-plant bumping rights do not exist.
The company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits through the date of their termination.
“We are making a variety of resources available to the impacted employees to help them find new employment,” Burleson said.
“This was a very tough decision,” he concluded, “but because business needs have changed, we’ve decided to take these steps in order continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities where we have a competitive advantage.”
