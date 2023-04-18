Upcoming May library programs at the Jefferson Public Library.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Meeting-Tuesday (May 9 @ 6-7 p.m.): Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month, except December at 6 p.m. Interested in helping your library? Friends of the Library may be the right place for you. Pick up a membership application at the library.
Homeschool Hangout (Friday, May 19 @1 0:30 — 11:30 a.m.): Crafts, games, and activities will be available. Light refreshments provided. All ages. Library Meeting Room.
Birdhouse Design Contest (Wednesday, April 5 — Tuesday, May 2)
Design a Birdhouse to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day: Stop by the Library to pick up a kit and enter the Birdhouse Design Contest between April 5 — May 2. Vote on your favorite birdhouse during the public exhibit and judging, May 3 — May 10th.
Chair Yoga (Tuesdays, May 2, May 9, May 16 @ 10-11 a.m.): 18+. For all abilities. Experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing. Library Meeting Room.
MEMORIES IN THE MAKING® Memory Café (Monday, May 8 @ 10:30 to noon): MEMORIES IN THE MAKING® is the signature art program of the Alzheimer’s Association. This unique program, introduced in 1988, allows individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias to express themselves through art and communicate or share the essence of who they are. To register by phone, please call Jefferson Public Library at 920-674-7733.
What is a Memory Café? A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. Please see our website at librarymemoryproject.org for more information.
Adult Book Club (Monday, May 15 @ 2:30-4 p.m.): 18+. May’s book pick is “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan. Participants will meet at Library Meeting Room.
Senior Social Hour (Friday, May 26 @ 1 — 2 p.m.): Join the library for an hour of fun, activities, and socializing! Light refreshments will be served. Participants will meet at Library Meeting Room.
