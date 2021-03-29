JEFFERSON — Jeffrey Fleig informed the School District of Jefferson last week that he no longer wanted to be considered for the Jefferson superintendent position.
Fleig is currently the principal of South Milwaukee High School.
Fleig has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and a doctoral degree in K-12 Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The district announced last week that Dr. Charles Urness would be added to the list of candidates who will be involved in the final interviews for the Jefferson superintendent position after Fleig dropped out.
Urness is currently the principal at Franklin Middle School in Janesville. He began his career in education teaching social studies in both Yuma, Ariz., and Brodhead from 1996-2001.
He served as principal of the Brodhead Middle School from 2001 – 2010, and in 2010 to the present he serves at Franklin Middle School.
Final interviews for the superintendent position will be held on April.
The district narrowed down its field of superintendent candidates to the final three, following two days of closed session interviews with the school board last week.
The top three announced March 24 were Dr. Jeffery Fleig, current principal of South Milwaukee High School in the School District of South Milwaukee; Amy Vesperman, the superintendent of the Plum City School District; and Dr. Peter Wilson, who currently serves as Director of Administrative Services for the DeForest Area School District.
These finalists are vying for the opportunity to replace Jefferson superintendent Mark Rollefson, who is retiring July 1.
District officials noted that the process started with 13 highly qualified individuals. There were no internal candidates for this position.
The Jefferson School Board will oversee the final interviews with these top three candidates the Thursday after Spring Break (April 8.)
In a non-pandemic year, parents, students, staff and community members would be invited to ask the finalists questions in person. However, due to continued COVID-19 protocols aimed at averting the spread of the virus, a live meeting open to the public will not be possible.
Rather, anyone who is interested will be invited to view a pre-recorded interview on April 8 and 9 which can be found on the district website.
Those who watch the pre-recorded interview will also be able to submit input on the candidates prior to the school board’s final decision. To do so, people can fill out a survey and the link will be available at the same time as the pre-recorded interviews are available for viewing.
In addition, anyone interested in submitting questions for the candidates to answer can do so by accessing the “Superintendent Search” link provided on the district’s website at www.sdoj.org.
