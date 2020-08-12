Students going back to parochial school this fall for the first time since March will notice plenty of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including facemask wearing, social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations.
Staff at schools in Jefferson County have been working to make sure everything is in place for students to return to in-person learning in almost five months.
Here is a look at two more of the area parochial schools and the changes that are taking place:
Crown of Life Christian Academy
Students will begin in-person classes on Aug. 19.
The theme for the year is "Witness: Shine for Jesus, Share His Love." Over the summer, the school renovated a building on the property to become the Early Childhood Centering, which will house preschool and childcare programs.
With this additional space, the school is able to move approximately 30 students enrolled in 2, 3 and 4-year-old preschool and childcare out of the grade school building. This allowed them to separate previous multi-grade classrooms into individual classrooms, allowing for more social distancing space in each room. There are 153 students enrolled in the Academy.
Thanks to the efforts of the Back to School Safely Task Force, the school created a plan to inform parents and stakeholders what to expect as we return to classrooms. In addition to the information and recommendations provided by the Jefferson County Health Department, this plan includes wearing masks, operational/physical changes, hand-sanitizers outside of each classroom, new bathroom procedures, smaller recess groups, new lunch/chapel seating assignments and individualized classroom practices for mitigating risk.
Dean of the school is Matt Oppermann.
St. John's Lutheran School
Students will begin in-person classes on Aug. 26.
Students will wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.
During the summer, the school refinished the middle level ceiling and lighting as part of upgrades.
They also hired assistant child care director and 4k teacher Jamie Maloney.
There are about 70 students in the school and the principal is Peter Lemke.
