Dedicating the new Jefferson mural on the side of City Hall were, from left, Melinda Perez, chamber of commerce ambassador; Megan Cooper, tourism and Main Street director for the chamber; Mark Cattan of PremierBank, Jefferson Common Council member Chick Niles; Anna Jensen, executive director of the chamber; and common council member Laurie Teeter.
The Swing Crew provides live tunes for Jefferson’s community celebration of the reopening of its downtown area in front of the Brickhaus Cafe on Saturday afternoon. The downtown had been difficult to navigate most of the summer as a result of a $1.5 million streetscape replacement and road resurfacing project. See more photos on Page 2.
The City of Jefferson marked several milestones Saturday with a community celebration.
The event included live music, children's games, the lighting of the downtown pedestrian bridge and the dedication of the city's new downtown mural and information kiosk.
The event saw sunny skies and warm temperatures, bringing the crowds out to Jefferson's downtown as it celebrated the completion of the recent Main Street construction and streetscape replacement, which kept the area difficult to get around throughout the summer.
