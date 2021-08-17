When the typical newspaper reader attended high school, most classes consisted primarily of students sitting and taking notes while a teacher lectured up in front.
Research has since proven that this traditional form of education does not fit all students, and that a more interactive, exploratory and varied approach will yield better results for a wide variety of learners.
The AVID program, which the Watertown High School and Middle School started up this year and which Jefferson High School is kicking off in the fall, brings together a whole suite of best educational practices to help students get more out of their studies, from organizational skills to higher-level thinking strategies to group exploration and mentoring.
AVID has been around since 1980, initially targeting teens who’d be first-generation college students.
In the decades since, AVID has evolved into a much more comprehensive system of student supports and professional development for staff targeting not only first-generation college-bound students but also those entering careers or the military after high school.
It stresses rigorous academic preparedness and goal-setting and other strategies that give students agency over their own learning.
AVID consists of two components, the AVID elective, which is a regular class providing structured support to students, and AVID strategies which can be used throughout the school, whether or not students are signed up for a specific AVID class.
The program exposes students not only to academic strategies that generate higher-level thinking, but also explicit training in physical and online organizational skills, note-taking, reflection, and social and emotional skills.
The program generally starts with an AVID elective (a dedicated class) at one grade level, typically in high school.
Meanwhile, other teachers throughout the school introduce AVID techniques and terminology.
In the second year, the AVID program generally cascades in both directions, following former AVID elective students into the next grade, while maintaining the option at the previous grade level and extending it down into the lower grades.
Ultimately, the goal is to have the entire school district, starting with the high school and moving down into the middle school and eventually to some degree to elementary schools, utilizing AVID programs and strategies.
AVID uses WICOR strategy-based instruction to empower students and staff.
WICOR stands for writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading. Each of those elements is addressed through multiple proven strategies, ranging from Cornell note-taking process to Socratic Seminars, and Philosophical Chairs, from dedicated binders, project planning and SMART Goals to deep-reading strategies and more.
One of these strategies, Socratic Seminars, is based on Socrates’ dialectic methods, the process of disciplined conversations which enables students to think logically for themselves rather than filling their heads with unquestioned “right answers.”
Another strategy, Philosophical Chairs, provides a format for classroom discussion that is not dependent on a text. It focuses on a central statement which is controversial, to be discussed, with arguments on either side considered.
These strategies help students move into deeper thinking.
Coordinators explained that there are three levels of knowledge. The first level is getting down the basics. The second level involves more comprehensive understanding, and the third level involves more extrapolation and creative exploration.
“The ACT is written on Level II and Level III thinking,” said Nick Skretta, Jefferson High School principal.
Collaboration is another important factor of AVID. In their future careers in business, industry and academia, students will need to work with people of all different backgrounds and abilities.
AVID students also collaborate frequently to generate learning.
