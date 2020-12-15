JEFFERSON — In a year of panic and pandemic, Rotary Waterfront Park in Jefferson is providing a space of peace and wonder with a winter light display area residents can explore on their own.
The “Winter Nights, River Lights” display, sponsored by the Jefferson Live Music Foundation in cooperation with the City of Jefferson, the holiday display started just a few years ago, and every year, it has grown a little bigger, said Cindy Wade, a representative of the foundation.
Traditionally, the park has been decked out mostly in white twinkle lights, but organizers decided to bring out more color in 2020, to brighten what has been a dark year for many.
“People really need that right now,” said Cyndi Keller, Jefferson city parks director.
The whole display was put up by volunteers from the Live Music Foundation, starting in October when the weather was nice.
Assisting with the bigger and higher portions of the display were Jefferson parks and utilities personnel, utilizing the city’s specialized equipment.
“It’s a long process with just a few volunteers,” Keller said. “It was done over the course of many Saturdays.”
Completed by Dec. 5, the decorations will remain up in Rotary Waterfront Park through the holiday season until Jan. 3.
The community light display was the brainchild of Kyle Tully with the Live Music Foundation, who envisioned a winter wonderland of lights that would be free to visitors and would showcase the downtown park that serves as a setting for many of the Live Music Foundation’s events.
The idea was to situate the lights so that their beauty would be doubled by their reflections in the Rock River.
The light display also is visible from the Rock River Pedestrian Bridge on the north side of Rotary Waterfront Park, and from across the river at the old Woolen Mills building.
Area residents are welcome to come out and visit the display in the day and into the evening throughout its run. Visitors are asked to stay on the paths, however, so as not to tangle the many electrical cords which run across the park right now, supporting the display.
“It’s an amazing light show,” Keller said. “We are pleased to be able to partner with the Live Music Foundation to make this happen.”
Keller said that planners expect more visitors than ever to come out and enjoy the lights during the 2020 holiday season, as so many other traditional celebrations have been wiped off the calendar due to the pandemic.
This is one way people can celebrate the season in a way that’s not only safe and socially distanced but spirit boosting as well.
“While many other events have had to be canceled or changed significantly in 2020, there was never any thought of canceling Winter Nights, River Lights,” Keller said.
The lights are financed thanks to many local sponsors.
Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, said that while her organization was not directly involved in the park decoration project, on behalf of the chamber she is thankful for the volunteer efforts to provide another winter attraction in the community.
“It’s a beautiful addition to our downtown,” Pinnow said. “Visiting the lights could be a great family activity or a great date night. I see people walking through the park on a cold winter night, and then maybe visiting a downtown restaurant afterward.
“I drive by the display every night, and I never tire of looking at it,” Pinnow said.
Coordinators are also looking for help from community members in taking the display down Jan. 3. Anyone interested in helping should contact Keller at (920)674-7720.
