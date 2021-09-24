JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin National Guard will be returning to Jefferson County to assist with increasing access to testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Polymerase chain reaction, also known as PCR testing that detects genetic material of the virus, will be available at the Jefferson County Health Department every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration using the link https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov is recommended but not required.
Anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested, regardless of vaccination status. If one gets tested because they have symptoms or one was potentially exposed to the virus, they should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of a health care provider or a public health professional.
The following individuals should get tested:
• People who have symptoms of COVID-19.
• People who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• People who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
• People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop during quarantine.
• People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who are prioritized for expanded community screening for COVID-19.
• People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who have been asked or referred to get testing by their school, workplace, healthcare provider, state, tribal, or local health department.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms, do not need to get tested after a known exposure to COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing illness, hospitalization, and death. Wisconsin surveillance data clearly support this and show the surge in COVID-19 cases continues to be driven by cases among people who are not fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. You can also call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233. Many pharmacies (Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, or your local pharmacy chain) may offer walk-in vaccinations. Always call ahead to ensure availability.
