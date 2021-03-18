JEFFERSON — Much-needed renovations to Jefferson’s aging fire station are moving closer to realization.
The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday evening approved final bids totaling $472,956 for improvements to the station on East Racine Street.
The Jefferson Fire House Renovation Project was approved in the fall of 2020, following an initial assessment completed by Maas Bros. Construction Co. of Watertown and Building Envelope Professional Group LLC of Oregon.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, the work approved by the council Tuesday included awarding of two bids.
The first was for the replacement of existing exterior insulation/siding on the hose tower and spot repair of exterior insulation/siding on the remaining portion of the building.
“This material dates to 1984, when the fire station was constructed,” Freitag said. “Water is migrating to the interior walls after passing through the exterior Eifis siding.”
The low and winning bid for this work was $242,800 from Tri-North of Madison.
The second bid approved by aldermen was for the rebuilding and replacement of the existing floor drains in the fire station garage bays and for replacement of the exterior concrete apron between the fire station and Racine Street.
“This is a lot of reinforced concrete replacement work, due to the weight of the fire trucks that it supports,” Freitag said.
The low and winning bid for this work was $194,156 from Cubic Wall Systems of Madison.
“We hope to begin the project near the end of May,” Freitag said. “We expect the work to last approximately two months.”
The administrator added that the interior work on the fire station’s garage floor drains will require that all fire department apparatus be relocated to the City of Jefferson Street Department during the construction phase.
The cost of the design for the project was $36,000 and the project architect is Building Envelope Professional Group LLC.
Still in the works is the possible installation of solar panels of the roof of the EMS portion of the station.
“This will be done separately from the bids awarded last evening,” Freitag said Wednesday. “The cost of that project is approximately $70,000. “
The fire station currently is home base to 45 firefighters.
