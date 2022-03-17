Gavin Clifton
Gavin Clifton, a Jefferson High School senior, has been a Youth Apprentice for two years in the ag mechanics program, working with Mid-State Equipment in Watertown.

WATERTOWN — Gavin Clifton is getting a head start on a career in ag mechanics through his Youth Apprenticeship with Mid-State Equipment in Watertown.

A senior at Jefferson High School, Clifton always has had a passion for tractors and hopes to work on agricultural equipment made by John Deere, Bobcat and other manufacturers.

Clifton took steps to line up for the school’s Youth Apprenticeship program as a sophomore and officially signed on as a junior.

Students have to be 17 to participate.

The best thing about the program, Clifton said, is that it pays him to do work he loves while helping him to build connections in his field of choice.

“I like that it’s hands-on,” he said.

Clifton worked with a mentor in the industry when he first started in the program, but pretty much is working independently now.

In his senior year, Clifton spends the first half of his school day at Jefferson High School attending required classes, and then heads to his youth apprenticeship site in Watertown.

“I get there about 12 and work until about 5,” he said. “Then in the summer, I go full-time.”

Clifton said he has received a warm welcome from his employer, which like many companies in this era otherwise would be short-staffed.

“They’re happy to have someone else to help with the hands-on work,” he said.

After graduation, Clifton plans to pursue a higher education degree in this field and then to establish a career in ag mechanics.

“The YA program has really given me a head start,” he said. “When you’re entering a field like this, it’s good to line yourself up with a company as soon as possible.”

He said he is glad he signed on as soon as he could, giving him two years of youth apprenticeship experience prior to graduation.

“I am learning a lot through the program,” Clifton said. “Through the youth apprenticeship, I am learning deeper, rather than just having a job.”

