MADISON — There are, officially, 10 candidates who want to replace John Jagler as representative of the 37th Assembly District.
Candidates who filed nomination papers by last week’s deadline were Republicans Nick Krueger of Watertown; William Penterman, Columbus; Nathan Pollnow, Reeseville; Cathy Houchin, Watertown; Steve Kauffeld, Watertown; Jennifer Meinhardt, Watertown; Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville; Jenifer Quimby, Waterloo; Democrat Pete Adams, Columbus and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff.
Gov. Tony Evers has set July 13 as the date for a special election to determine who will represent the district. In April, Evers signed Executive Order No. 113, calling for a special election.
The vacancy was created by the election of Jagler, of Watertown, to the 13th Senate District.
Evers ordered the special election to be held on July 13 with a primary to be held on June 15. The primary will narrow the field from eight Republican candidates to one.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.