AZTALAN — Aztalan-based bluesman Paul Filipowicz, has spent the decades since the 1960s crafting uniquely brash, diverse and emotive guitar and vocal styles.

Filipowicz is internationally known through his recordings. He is a familiar face on the live stages at summer festivals in Milford, Jefferson and Whitewater, and clubs in Watertown, Oconomowoc, Lake Mills and Fort Atkinson.

