AZTALAN — Aztalan-based bluesman Paul Filipowicz, has spent the decades since the 1960s crafting uniquely brash, diverse and emotive guitar and vocal styles.
Filipowicz is internationally known through his recordings. He is a familiar face on the live stages at summer festivals in Milford, Jefferson and Whitewater, and clubs in Watertown, Oconomowoc, Lake Mills and Fort Atkinson.
Filipowicz has been infatuated with the blues for most of his life. His music is imbued with numerous regional influences — from Texas and the Mississippi Delta, north, to the west and south sides of Chicago.
The Chicago Blues Hall of Famer’s journey in music continues this month with the release of his 12th album, “Pier 43.” Filipowicz’s influences echo through the album’s original compositions and interpretations of timeless classics adorned with his unique tones and phrasings.
Filipowicz fielded his “10 Questions,” focused heavily on the blues. One query also touches on a newer passion of his — the writing of noir crime fiction in the spirit of authors such as Mickey Spillane. He is self-published with his “Saturday Night Crime Spree Series.”
1.) What did you like about living in Fort Atkinson in your youth?
“I moved to Fort Atkinson in 1965, when I was a sophomore in high school. I wasn’t too crazy about the idea, as we were very happy where we lived in Lockport, Illinois. I did meet a lot of very nice people in Fort Atkinson, who have become lifelong friends. I guess the river through town was about the most attractive thing. I ended up leaving in approximately 1968. Good people in Fort Atkinson.”
2.) What do you like about living in rural Jefferson County now?
“I traveled the country for quite awhile, then ended up buying an old farmhouse with an OK lot. I live within driving distance of my in-laws, which is the most important thing: family. It has been a good place to raise our family. Drama can be avoided relatively easily. On the other hand, I live close to an on-off ramp in both directions, so I can catch I-94 heading west, or east, within 15 minutes either way, which works great for travel to gigs. Also, there are still quite a few venues that I can do shows at locally, without having to drive three hours in one direction.”
3.) What other kinds of music do you listen to, in addition to blues?
“Not a lot of non-blues music attracts me. I do listen to Otis Redding and classic R&B. (James) Brown and Sam & Dave, that sort of stuff. But, nowadays, I can dial up just about anything I want, so I don’t pollute my airwaves with music that doesn’t touch me in some way. In the 60’s through the 90’s there was all this great stuff out there, but you couldn’t access it — stuff like Son House was so obscure that it was like a secret, or cult thing. Now you can dial that stuff up in less than a minute. The young people are so lucky. I am so lucky. I don’t live in a vacuum, though. But blues is what I choose.”
4.) Name four blues performers you admire and why.
“I love the music. It’s mostly attitude. Take Hound Dog Taylor and his band, The House Rockers, for example. Three solid bluesmen. But together, they bring as much power, style and energy to, for instance, ‘Rock Me, Baby,’ as any recording ever — including B.B. King and his 13-piece band. That’s the essence of what blues music is all about. On any given night you might witness something that transcends time and space, never again to be repeated. That is the true essence of what the blues stands for. I don’t believe most people have a clue that this is a possibility, but it is the magic of the blues. It’s a spiritual thing. On our new recording, ‘Pier 43,’ I think we achieved it a couple of times. Then there is the fluid beauty of Otis Rush. He achieved it on most of his recordings. His guitar playing is otherworldly. There are so many great artists to choose from. Jimmy Dawkins is another example. Raw energy through an electric guitar. I miss all those guys and, especially, Magic Sam. I never saw him live, but his fluid musical legacy is there for our ears. There are too many to choose from, but the herd is thinning fast.
5.) Do you have a favorite recorded medium that you listen to?
“I listen to vinyl, because I have vinyl. It never went away for me. I record digitally, because that’s the mainstream distribution medium. I’m fine with digital. It can sound outstanding, but vinyl still has a sweetness that is beautifully unique. Obviously, we took it for granted. Albert Collins sounds good either way.”
6.) How has the blues scene changed in your long time in it?
“The entire world continually changes. People forget that blues is a cultural thing. There are fewer blues venues in the suburban areas, such as Wisconsin, but they are still there. In the 60’s, there was a blues explosion with all the British bands trying to play blues. And that led to guys like Stevie Ray Vaughn, who did a pretty good job of bringing the music to the masses. But the real thing was always in the background. I do have to say a voice through all of that has been the one and only blues institution left, Buddy Guy. He’s still here doing it. He hires bands every night at his club in Chicago. What a great cat. I’m honored to work his club and call him a friend. Changes ... I miss the places that used to book bands for four nights in a row. I miss being able to go see Albert King, or Willie Dixon, or Hound Dog Taylor. How about dropping in to the Boardwalk on a Wednesday night to see Freddie King, or stopping at the Bluebird to see T.D. Wilson?”
7.) What is a favorite city you like to visit?
“I’m not sure about this one, but I enjoy visiting Washington, D.C., as it is so diverse ethnically, and there are so many museums and monuments to visit.”
8.) Are there some historical figures you’d like to spend time with?
“Yes, I’d like to hang out with Sonny Boy Williamson II, Magic Sam and I’d like to hang with Freddie King again.”
9.) Is there a different time period you’ve always thought you might fit into?
“I wouldn’t mind going for a visit to the 80’s and catch all those great blues men that were still around, but I wouldn’t want to have to live through all the rest of it again.”
10.) How did you come to write noir crime fiction and your “Saturday Night Crime Spree” series?
“Writing crime fiction came naturally for me. It is like writing a song. Tell the story. I’ve been around. I’ve seen a few things.”
