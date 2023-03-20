FARMINGTON — The owner of Wisteria Castle in Farmington, Dianne Owens, is the subject of the newspaper’s “10 Questions” feature.
Owens and her husband, Paul Elliott were introduced to the castle — in which they live and offer commercially for weddings and other functions — in May of 2019.
“After enduring an arduous year in the buying and selling process, we finally moved in on July 23, 2020,” Owens said. “Wisteria Castle officially opened Oct. 1, 2022.”
Here is how the queen of the castle answered her questions:
1. What were you doing professionally before you took on the task of running the castle?
“I’ve been a graphic designer for the past 25-plus years.”
2. Is it a big challenge to maintain the castle?
“Time and money. The bills are high — five furnaces and a whole lot of lightbulbs. Cleaning is endless. Keeping the leaky ceilings and basement dry can be problematic. The mud surrounding the castle causes great stress when entertaining guests. There are still unfinished floors, walls, trim work and exterior stone work. But the one area which causes me the most anxiety is the copious amount of paperwork and the myriad rules and regulations. It’s a far cry from our naive and simplistic notion of owning and operating Wisteria Castle as a place where we could just throw some fun parties and get paid for it. Yet these struggles are a small price to pay for this amazing adventure.”
3. Is it ever spooky to live in such a big place?
Initially, it was a bit unsettling with echoes bouncing off the walls of this uninhabited and cavernous castle. The wind seeping through the gaps of the doors and windows sent literal and figurative chills down our spines. The scampering of animals living in the attic of this long-empty building, often made me wonder if someone was in the house. Paul works long hours away from the castle, so I’m here alone a great deal of the time. Though it’s likely just with my overactive imagination, I do feel a presence from time to time. I imagine the poltergeist to be the original owner, with which I often have one-sided conversations about the progress of his castle.”
4. What are some of the more interesting comments about the castle that you’ve heard from guests?
“Is there a dungeon? When are you putting in a moat? Have you found any secret rooms or passages yet? What made you take on this task? Where did you find all the amazing pieces to create the look and feel of an actual castle?”
5. Were you into medieval things and castles when you were growing up?
“I discovered a deep appreciation for all things ‘history’ later in life. Now, I often comment how I’m fascinated with the past and bored with the future. My first introduction to the past was when I was 10 years old. I remember watching Alex Haley’s saga, ‘Roots.’ I was appalled, shaken and sadness stayed with me for a very long time. Many years later, I started reading and studying the American Civil War and slavery. Afterwards, I immersed myself in the Jewish Holocaust and World War II. Now my library is filled with biographies, non-fiction and novels about the Spartans, Athenians, and Persians, Caesars and Tzars, the Medici and the papacy, Vikings, Lindisfarne and Alfred the Great. My greatest enthusiasm for history is Medieval and Renaissance Europe. Many amazing and wonderful things came about after the fifth century and prior to the Renaissance. I enjoy watching Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Last Kingdom, The Medici, Tudors and many more fact-based historical fictions, over and over. I try, unsuccessfully, to keep my opinions to myself about the inaccuracies of some of the people and events portrayed in these shows, but I revel in the entertainment. Since buying the castle, I’m able to indulge in my medieval fantasies.”
6. What castles in Europe are your favorites?
Currently my favorite castle in Europe is King John’s Castle in County Limerick Ireland. It was surreal to walk around and inside the structure named for one of the Plantagenet kings. The first castle I saw was Blarney Castle in Ireland. I was quite surprised to discover how small the structure is. But the very first thing I did was walk up to the exterior of the castle and give the walls a big hug — I was home!”
7. Do you know of any other wedding castles in the U.S.?
“I’m not intimately aware of any specific wedding castles in the United States, but I imagine there are many, particularly along the east coast — all of which are likely much grander and older than our humble Wisteria Castle.”
8. Are you planning any additions or added services at the castle in the near future?
“Paul and I will be focusing our efforts on creating a beautiful oasis outside these castle walls. Indeed, this will be another daunting task, as there is very little healthy ground for lawns and gardens immediately surrounding the castle. The property was once used for repairing semis and just below a spattering of dirt is three to four feet of crushed gravel to maintain stability for the massive machinery and trucks.
9. Is it a busy year at the castle?
“Bookings are picking up nicely after just five months of our official opening. We have weddings and birthday parties scheduled for the near future and recently had the pleasure of hosting a beautiful, medieval-themed wedding. Paul and I plan to host our own ticketed events—most recently a ‘Royal Tasting’ showcasing locally produced goods from, Lewis Station Winery, Crave Brothers Cheese, Heritage Country Meats, Chandler House Bakery and Sunshine Brewery. In April, we will be reveling in a mini-Renaissance fair. Wisteria Castle-ticketed events will always feature some aspect of goods and services from Jefferson County and the surrounding areas.”
10. What are your favorite things about the castle?
“There are two aspects we love most about Wisteria Castle. One being, that we actually live in a castle and have created our own, ‘Mid-Summer Night’s Dream’ in our dining hall. Second, is the immediate look of delight, surprise, excitement and wonder on the faces of those who have been in our home, our castle. Visitors have kindly and generously conveyed to us their appreciation of how Paul and I have brought the castle back to life and created a beautiful space hidden in the forests and the fields of rural Wisconsin and that we are willing to share this treasure with the public.”
