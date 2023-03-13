JEFFERSON — New Jefferson County Director of Human Services Brent Ruehlow fielded the newspaper’s latest “10 Questions.”
Ruehlow took over for the retiring Kathi Cauley on Jan. 9.
“While some aspects have felt the same, a great deal has certainly been new and different,” he said. “I feel fortunate to have held the positions I have at human services to decrease the learning curve ever so slightly. Being deputy director and having so many strong relationships, has helped the transition.”
Ruehlow inherited spearheading the department at a crucial time. It is currently in the process of establishing a Youth Crisis Stabilization facility on the grounds of the former Bethesda Lutheran Communities center, now owned by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
If approved by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, this will be a 12-bed center designed to provide support and services in a local setting at earlier stages of a mental health struggle before more intensive, costly and restrictive interventions are required, according to Ruehlow.
“This is a very unique partnership between the state, county and private entities that will benefit local children and youth while keeping the continuity of care for the entire family,” he said.
Ruehlow grew up on the east side of Madison before going to college in Whitewater.
“I started at JCHSD in September of 1998 and spent 10 years here as a social worker and eventually as the first ever, fully dedicated Child Protective Services supervisor,” he said. “I also supervised other units, such as Wrap Around and Initial Assessment, before going to UW-Madison to start a statewide training unit in conjunction with Department of Children and Families. I returned in November of 2011 as the Child and Family Division Manager and eventually deputy director.”
Ruehlow is married to wife Amy and the couple has two daughters, as well as a dog, Annie.
“Alyssa is 23 years old and is attending graduate school to become a speech pathologist and our youngest daughter, Avery, is 20 and works full time,” Ruehlow said. “As quasi empty nesters, we spend a great deal of time hiking, being active outside, traveling and spending time with family and friends.”
The Ruehlows live in Cottage Grove in a house they built 20 years ago.
Here is how Ruehlow answered his “10 Questions.”
1. If you had not gone into human services, what other profession might you have pursued?
“Prior to going back to get my master’s in social work administration, my wife and I talked about law school. So maybe a lawyer, or now I would be very interested in kinesiology or physical therapy.”
2. As a professional in human services, what are some of the biggest problems facing Jefferson County today?
“Currently, affordable housing is a major issue, locally, for our residents, along with childcare availability. Both have been identified and are being worked on across systems currently. At human services, we have developed programming and applied for grants to assist in both areas, which we are proud of. Opioid and drug addiction, in general, continue to plaque our county.”
3. In dealing with the social ills of society, what is the county doing well?
“As an organization, we have developed and partnered for increased programming in the area of Emergency Mental Health services with the roll out of our co-responder model. This model embeds an EMH crisis professional in local police departments to respond to mental health crisis situations jointly. This has been well received and we are hopeful to expand to other jurisdictions moving forward. Another collaboration has been the placement of mental health clinicians in a variety of school districts across the county to increase access to mental health services for children.,Our Birth to Three program was the first county program in the state to engage in infant mental health certification for all staff, which has now become a model for implementation statewide. Our Youth Justice (delinquency) programming has been recognized by the Department of Child and Families as offering cutting edge restorative justice practices and innovation for youth. In the area of Child Protective Services, we are a top performer, statewide, in a number of measurables. In 2022 we led the way in a number of federal indicators, such as lack of re-entry of children back into care, placement stability and timeliness of contacts and assessment completion. In general, our use of evidenced programs has been recognized statewide and recently this reputation led Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriquez to visit on site to learn more about our behavioral health programming as she prepared with the Governor on the 2023-2025 budget.”
4. What are your favorite outdoor pastimes in each of the respective seasons of winter, spring, summer and fall?
“My favorite season is summer, because I enjoy being outside doing yard work, hiking, going to baseball games and just being active. I enjoy open water swimming, running and biking, outside from spring through fall. In the winter, my hobbies turn mostly indoor to the pool and bike trainer, although I can still run outside. In the winter, my binging of shows increases way too much.”
5. Do you have any favorite musical bands or forms of music?
“My favorite music, currently, is new generation country music.”
6. What are some of your favorite TV shows and why?
“I enjoy a number of TV series on a variety of platforms. I usually lean toward crime style shows like ‘Jack Ryan,’ where I can piece things together and play detective. I also like period pieces like ‘Vikings’ or ‘Peaky Blinders’ because I like history.”
7. What would be something a member of the general public would be surprised to learn about you?
“One tidbit that might be surprising to know is that I have completed a number of marathons and will compete in my third Boston marathon this April. I love endurance sports and have competed in six full distance Ironman triathlon races (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, 26.2-mile run) and a number of other smaller distances. Another might be that I coached girls’ softball for 13 years. It allowed me to give back to sports and spend time with my oldest daughter traveling across the area watching her work hard, grow, learn life lessons and develop lifelong friendships.”
8. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“I would say Jackie Robinson given my love for baseball and his ability to persevere and stay resilient given what he faced by his teammates, fans, coaches and society. Along the same lines, Rosa Parks, as I would love to hear what allowed her to stand up for what was right in the face of retribution in a time that was so volatile. Last, I would say George Washington, given what he had to navigate with no blueprint and my appreciation for history.”
9. What is your idea of an ideal vacation?
“My ideal vacation is always somewhere warm during the winter months where we have a great combination of fun things to do, while finding time to relax. We would like to go to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa at some point.”
10. Do you favor Madison or Milwaukee when you get on Interstate 94 to relax and have fun?
“Growing up in Madison, I spent a great deal of time at the Field House and Camp Randall for Badger games and activities. And we like to go to the Memorial Union with friends, so I would say Madison.”
