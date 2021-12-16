JEFFERSON — Many Jefferson County residents have personal experience with the scourge that is opioid addiction.
For those who don’t, all they have to do is drive around the nearest city or town, or talk to law enforcement, health or social workers, and they will be made aware of the deadly effects of these drugs locally.
On Tuesday evening, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the county to at least try to repair some of the damage done by opioids by entering into a $2.9 million settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies that dispensed the painkillers.
After becoming addicted to these legally prescribed medications, some people moved on to cheaper street heroin and even stronger fentanyl. This resulted in numerous overdose deaths in Jefferson County that continue to this day.
“The opioid crisis has impacted our communities and services provided by the county in numerous ways,” said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier after Tuesday’s board meeting. “The results of this litigation will help the county to enhance current services and provide additional services in various functions to help with the recovery from this crisis. It will assist individuals and communities, and will allow for proactive measures to continue efforts to educate and focus on prevention.”
According to information provided by the county, between 1999 and 2013, the amount of opioids dispensed in the United States quadrupled, with nearly 207 million opioid prescriptions being written in 2013 and almost 259 million in 2014.
“Opioid sales were nearly $10 billion in 2015,” information in Tuesday’s resolution, approved by the board, stated.
According to 2015 data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2013 more than one third of United States citizens had used prescription opioids, with a significant number of those resulting in addiction.
The Wisconsin Counties Association researched the issue and found that lawsuits filed in other states have alleged that certain pharmaceutical companies knew that profits could increase significantly if they were able to market and sell opioids for long-term use.
“In order to expand their market and achieve a dramatic increase in profits, some companies decided to create a marketing campaign designed to give the medical community and the public the false impression that opioids were safe for long-term use,” the county stated. “This false marketing campaign is responsible for what is commonly referred to as the opioid epidemic.”
On Oct. 10, 2017, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution that authorized Wehmeier to execute necessary documents to proceed with a lawsuit on behalf of Jefferson County.
“Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of 70 other Wisconsin counties and all Wisconsin cases were coordinated with thousands of other lawsuits throughout the country,” the county stated. “Pursuing claims against certain opioid manufacturers will hold those persons and entities that had a significant role in the creation of the opioid epidemic responsible for the financial costs incurred by Jefferson County and other public agencies across the state and country in dealing with the opioid epidemic.”
The resolution approved Tuesday authorizes Jefferson County to enter into settlement agreements and other legal proceedings in an attempt to seek normalcy amidst many local social and health disasters that remain ongoing.
Jefferson County’s allocation of the settlement, is $2,959,875, with a net amount, after attorneys’ fees, of $2,367,901.
“This amount may increase based on additional attorney fees being paid by the national attorney fee fund,” a fiscal note attached to the resolution stated. “This settlement will be paid out over the course of 18 years, beginning in April of 2022.”
An initial needs assessment will be conducted by Jefferson County staff and stakeholders to determine the best use of these funds for the upcoming year that will be guided by allowed uses.
Supervisor Dick Schultz of Fort Atkinson urged supervisors to vote in favor of acceptance of the resolution. He didn’t have to argue much.
“We, for years, have been spending money in the sheriff’s department, the human services and health departments, to fight opioid abuse and this (compensation) will make up just a small fraction of that,” Schultz said.
Supervisor Anita Martin of Lake Mills said she had an old friend who lost her 30-year-old son to heroin. Martin offered a successful amendment to change the fiscal note to allow the Jefferson County Human Service Board expanded input on how the money should be used.
Recommended uses and a corresponding budget adjustment will be proposed by the human services board and reviewed by the finance committee for recommendation to the board of supervisors.
Beyond 2022, programs or program enhancements arising from the settlement will be reviewed on an annual basis, through the budget process, to determine that the funds are being directed toward the greatest needs of Jefferson County.
