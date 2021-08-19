JEFFERSON (AP) — Three people were struck and killed along the interstate in Jefferson County after they got out of their vehicles following a crash, according to sheriff's officials.
A vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid.
Authorities say the three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle.
Officials say they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the fourth vehicle at this time, calling it a " tragic accident," WTMJ-TV reported.
