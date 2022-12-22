JEFFERSON—In an era when almost any organization that uses volunteers can’t find them, the Jefferson Fire Department and the city has honored another volunteer for five decades of service in firefighting.
Lavern Meng is concluding his 50th year of service to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, with more to go, he said this week. Meng recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and said he doesn’t yet plan to retire from volunteering.
Meng was honored Tuesday by the Jefferson Common Council with a mayoral proclamation recognizing him for his lengthy service. The recognition marks the fifth time a firefighter or volunteer has been honored for five decades of service, officials said.
“Lavern is one of those ‘Steady Eddies’ who will do what you need to have done,” said Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner. “Lavern will do what you need to have done.”
Meng retired from Ladish Malting and also recently retired from driving a school bus.
“He has had a commercial driver’s license for many years, so he is familiar with driving big vehicles,” Wegner said. “This means he drives tankers and equipment trucks at the fire department. If I need trucks run up to Leonard’s in Markesan for repair, he will drive our trucks up there. He will always do that.”
Lester Burrow, the city’s fire chief in 1972, was Meng’s neighbor on the west side, and urged Meng to try out for the fire department.
Burrow asked Meng to scamper up a tall fire department ladder one day. When Meng did so quickly and safely, Burrow said he should come onboard at the fire department. Meng has been there ever since.
Shortly after he began service with the volunteer fire department, Meng was involved in fighting a large brewery fire in town. However, fires are not as frequent as they once were because the heating of homes has become safer and chimney fires have become rare, Meng said. Meng says he’s thankful he was never involved in fighting a fire with fatalities.
Meng still has a great attendance record, Wegner said.
“He comes to all daytime and early evening fire calls, and helps where he can help,” Wegner said. “He helps with putting hoses in the drying tower. If we need a tanker at a scene, he will take it there.
The Jefferson Fire Department has had many longtime volunteers and full-timers, Wegner said.
“I thought my dad was the first at 50 years, but there were several before my dad who had five decades of service,” Wegner said.
According to Wegner, the list of people with at least five decades of service includes Meng, Bill Habermann, L. John Powell, Jim Kuehn and Wegner’s dad, Don “Choc” Wagner.
The labor market is changing, so the department and others like it in Jefferson and Dodge counties, see fewer long-tenured volunteers, Wegner said.
“Society has changed and culture has changed,” Wegner said. Meng’s “era was very civic minded and that was the culture of the day. That has eroded over time and although we still get some young volunteers, they are few and far between.”
Younger volunteers understand their service is a commitment not only for themselves, but for their families, Wegner said.
“The people with the 50-plus years are the WWII era ones, where civic pride and civil service was part of the culture and that has changed,” he said.
Firefighting involves a lot more training these days and there is more safety equipment, Meng said.
Working at the Jefferson Fire Department taught Meng to be more observant of his surroundings. He doesn’t perform too many of the same tasks he did when he started out.
“The young guys have taken over,” he said. “I mostly stay at the station. I can’t climb ladders.”
Meng plans to continue to volunteer.
“I have no plans for retirement now,” he said. “You just never know what is going to happen. Things come in a hurry in this life.”
