More people have been tested for the flu this year than last, but hardly any Wisconsin residents have become sick because of influenza this season, according to state health records.
The peak of flu season is upon us, but this year COVID-19 canceled that too.
People still traveled to the doctor to get tested for the flu this year — 2,000 more than last year at this time — but there only have been 60 positive cases in the entire state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“We simply haven’t been confirming anywhere near the number of influenza cases we have in previous years,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department.
He said this year’s influenza numbers are a testament to the effectiveness of mask wearing and other mitigation measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are lessons to be learned here for the years to come, particularly if we ever experience more severe outbreaks of influenza,” Jakvani said. “Some of our school administrators have noted the benefits they have seen on attendance and expect to continue some of their viral transmission mitigation measures for the years ahead.”
During the 2019-20 flu season, 97,460 people were tested for the virus from October to February with the final numbers at the end of April hitting 142,759 people tested. That year 36,175 people tested positive for influenza.
This flu season, 99,434 people have been tested through February with two months to go to complete the season. Only five people tested positive for influenza the last week of February in the state, bringing the total to 60 for the season.
Samantha LaMuro, Infection Control Preventionist at Fort HealthCare, said they have not had any positive flu tests this year.
“We did have a positive flu (case) hospitalized late last year, but that patient was tested while in the nursing home and admitted for complications of the flu,” she said in an email.
Jefferson County health officials said, as a whole, the county also has not seen cases of influenza in the last year.
“We do not get every influenza case reported to us but rather just hospitalizations. The last case I can see reported to us was in March 2020,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. “I have not seen a hospitalized case reported to us since then. We do have reports of people who were tested and were negative.”
When cases of COVID began to spike in Wisconsin last September, health officials were warning of a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. But that never happened.
Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and washing of hands — were a big factor in preventing the flu.
But in an Associated Press story last month, Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert at the University of Michigan, offered another possible explanation of why this flu season never materialized.
The coronavirus pushed aside the flu and other bugs that are common this time of year, he said.
Nationally, “this is the lowest flu season we’ve had on record,” according to a surveillance system that is about 25 years old, said Lynnette Brammer of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In recent years, the flu has been blamed for 600,000 to 800,000 annual hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths.
Getting a flu shot also may have helped.
“We have seen a 3% increase in folks getting the influenza vaccine by this time last year, and encourage folks to regularly get their flu shot,” Jakvani said.
As of Monday, 566,871 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March. And there were only 178 cases in the state on Monday. In Jefferson County 7,928 have tested positive for the virus during that time, according to the DHS. And only seven people tested positive on Monday.
