With 30 minutes left before the bar was closing, people flowed in off the street as if Prohibition was about to begin again.
Jerry Fitzgerald was pouring one of his last pints of the day as people rushed in to get one, having just heard the news.
Not a strange site for an Irish pub on St. Patrick’s Day. But odd for a late afternoon.
It was only 4:30 p.m. last March 17, a time when Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub in downtown Fort Atkinson would have been in the middle of its celebration. But Gov. Tony Evers had just issued a safer-at-home order across the state that would shutter bars and restaurants for the foreseeable future.
“When we first got the announcement, we thought it would be for the short term,” said Erin Didion, owner of Paddy’s.
The thought soon changed to maybe a few months.
“I don’t think anybody would imagine we would celebrate a year anniversary of this,” she said. “It was a little bit surreal.”
One year ago today, the world of restaurants, bars and life in general in Wisconsin changed.
Businesses were asking employees to work from home. People rushed to get supplies from grocery stores, making toilet paper as precious a commodity as gold.
But perhaps there were few industries hit harder by the pandemic than bars and restaurants. Some, like Paddy’s, found a way to survive by delivering groceries. Others found support of the community through take-out food.
And many former eateries across the state never returned when things opened up 56 days later.
While there is no limit on bars and restaurants for capacity in Jefferson County, the social distancing and fear of going out has changed the industry.
“I think everyone has had their various approaches to this,” Didion said. “And that varied quite a bit in the approach from bar to bar and restaurant to restaurant.”
Owners all did what they needed to for survival. And, to help their employees.
Now, as Paddy’s opens up for its famous St. Patrick’s Day breakfast at 6 a.m. Wednesday, things feel a little more normal.
Guinness once again will flow throughout the day, and Shepard’s Pie is on the menu.
“Last month or two, it started to feel a little more confident,” Didion said of business.
One year ago, the words “Last Call” made a lasting impact on bars and restaurants in the state. But there is a cautious sense that this summer will be different.
Now everyone is wondering what this year will bring.
The vaccineThere is a joke that says if they stuck the COVID-19 vaccine in beer, Wisconsin would reach herd immunity by the weekend.
But as 1.4 million doses of vaccines have gone into arms across the state, there is more confidence that people will be going out again.
“Every week there seems to be a few more people coming in,” said John Dawson, who owns Fat Boyz in Fort Atkinson.
Carryout delivery, he said, has continued to be way up.
“There are still people who won’t come in,” Dawson said. “They choose to pick the food up curbside.
“We’re getting closer (to normal) with people getting vaccinated,” he added. “With all of that, we are hoping this year will be back to previous years.”
A year ago, the coronavirus was on everyone’s mind as restaurant owners awaited word if they would have to switch to carry-out only. By mid-afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day, the luck of the Irish had run out. A ban was in place for gatherings of 10 or more people in the state.
That same day, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state increased more than 50 percent in one day, from 47 to 72.
And in a way, no one really knew what was going to transpire next.
“Obviously, within the last calendar year we had a 56-day shutdown that wasn’t great,” said Vinny Krause, owner of Rock Bottom Depot in Jefferson.
“When the initial shutdown was lifted, things started slow,” he said. “We had a bright spot in middle of the year — July and August. Then slow again. Just recently, probably within the last month, things started looking better.”
But, Krause said, “We are by no means back to normal.”
Having been in business for 17 years, he said his staff tried to make their customers feel comfortable with distancing guidelines and extra sanitizing.
But the industry across the state is down when compared with a year ago, he noted.
Susan Quam, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said their best estimates are that 10 to 15 percent of all restaurants in Wisconsin have closed permanently.
“Without any federal aid, another 20 percent have indicated they will close permanently,” she said.
Krause said he had heard estimates as high as 40 percent (closures) if something is not done.
“Hopefully we will not be one of those,” he stated.
Coming to the rescueIn the days after opening Fat Boyz last spring after the shutdown, Dawson sat at the bar answering his cellphone and taking the first orders for food of the day.
“When do you want to pick that up?” he asked, jotting down notes.
Dawson then set the slip of paper with the food order near the kitchen for one of the first take-outs orders of the day — with plenty more to come.
He had started a large carry-out service that helped keep his employees working — a goal that all area restaurant and bar owners have talked about.
“Last year, (after) we were shut down, we were so busy,” Dawson said. “It was unbelievable. People, if their bill came to $24, they gave us $40 and said, ‘keep the change.’ I gave it to the cooks.”
But the generosity didn’t stop there. And neither did the orders.
For a small kitchen like his with two deep fryers and a grill, Dawson said they hardly could keep up. And Friday nights were twice as busy. People were waiting two hours then to get a Friday night fish fry.
“Everybody was so generous and unbelievably kind,” he said.
With so many people out of work, Dawson also gave back. For residents who could not afford a meal, he gave away the dinner.
“And I gave free meals out to people who needed it,” he said. “People were giving me money. John, here is a $100 for the thing you are doing with the free meals.”
People donated more than a $1,000 to help.
“It was most generous acts of kindness I have ever seen,” Dawson said. “That’s this area. This town is so incredible helping people.”
Across the state, restaurant workers now are part of the next phase of those eligible for the vaccine. On March 29, shots in arms start for that group. The final date for those eligible in the state for the vaccine also now is set for May 1.
In December, Evers announced $45 million in relief to help state restaurants. And when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan last week, $28.6 billion will go to help restaurants, according to a release by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
There have been many challenges in the last year for area bar and restaurant owners, and Didion said the largest was to maintain the livelihood of employees.
She said Paddy’s now again is at full hours and will have its St. Patrick’s Day breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. And the celebration will continue into the evening.
While the virus still is here for the foreseeable future, this year’s celebration is like welcoming in spring — and change.
Restaurant owners look forward to when COVID-19 no longer guides restaurant actions.
“We hopefully will see that day again,” Krause said.
