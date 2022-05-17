LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School announced its Academic Top Ten from the Class of 2022. Their profiles, in alphabetical order, follow:
Top Ten Joshua Bittorf is the son of Philip and Sandra, Waterloo. He plans to study mechanical engineering. “I'm hoping to be successful in my career, travel to many places inside and outside the U.S., learn how to play more instruments, and watch the Vikings in the Superbowl,” he says.
Bittorf, who likes to snowmobile, fish, hunt, and “be at the lake,” also enjoys reading and traveling. At Lakeside, he is on the school newspaper staff and Lakeside Loop video newscast, in STEM Club, marching and concert band, and he participated in WSMA music festivals. In addition, he’s played soccer, bowling, and golf.
About his days at Lakeside, he says, “Being able to get more involved in the community through Lakeside and all the opportunities it provides, including the highway cleanup project, has spurred me on to a career in engineering. Taking a wide variety of classes has helped me to figure out my natural strengths and the types of careers I should strive for.
“The teachers at Lakeside have guided me along the way, helping me to be successful and eventually leading me towards the top ten,” he adds. “Lakeside ultimately has given me many amazing memories that I will remember for the rest of my life.”
A member of St. John Lutheran Church, Newville, Bittorf serves his church in multiple ways, including ushering, raking and mowing the lawn, providing music, serving dinners, and helping start Hope, a new church in Deerfield. For the community, he works in traffic safety, which involves the creation of safe road conditions for those who repair the road.
He works at Schuster's Farm as a scare actor, has volunteered at Twice Is Nice Resale in Jefferson, and helped with the highway cleanup project. He is likely attending UW- Platteville where he received an Academic Merit Scholarship.
Top Ten Ella DeNoyer, daughter of Brad and Jennelle, Sun Prairie, is a member at Wisconsin Lutheran Chapel, Madison. She will study nursing at University of Central Florida, where she received the The Knight's Achievement Scholarship. She would like to “become a neonatal nurse practitioner or a traveling nurse, then travel the world. And get a golden retriever.”
DeNoyer, a four-year varsity volleyball team member, received all conference honors and an All-State Honorable Mention twice. In addition, she participated in track and field, Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, forensics, and math team. She has volunteered at Second Harvest food pantry and works at Monk's Bar & Grill.
As for her time at Lakeside, DeNoyer says, “What I liked best about Lakeside was how I had a close friend in every single one of my classes. I also felt like because Lakeside is smaller, we all got to grow together and become like a family.”
Top Ten Mya Hemling, daughter of Bill and Michelle, Beaver Dam, will attend Monmouth College, Monmouth, Ill., to study biochemistry and pursue a career in biomedical research. She received the Richard “Doc” Kieft Chemistry Scholarship and the Dean's Scholarship, as well as the Ruth F. Short College Scholarship from the Beaver Dam Area Scholarship Foundation.
Hemling, who likes to knit and crochet, lives on her family farm and raises pheasants. She also works as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau. She plays trumpet in the brass choir at her hometown church, St. Stephen Lutheran.
At Lakeside, Hemling is a four-year participant in marching band, math team, cross country, and track and field. She received all-conference awards in cross country and in track, she is a conference and regional champion as well as a state qualifier in the 400M. She also is in the National Honor Society and Teens for Christ.
“I loved being able to come to school every day knowing that every single teacher cared about me and my faith. I enjoyed having a devotion each day,” she says. “I especially love all the Christian friends I've made and the relationship I've formed with God.”
Top Ten Caleb Koester, son of Jason and Brenda, Fort Atkinson, plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to study Mechanical Engineering. He received the Destination MSOE and Fred Loock scholarships.
A member of the National Honor Society, Koester also participated in basketball for two years and football and baseball for four. He sings with A Cappella Choir and works at Kwik Trip.
“I really enjoyed the friendships that I made and grew. The teachers challenge you academically while supporting you and your faith life,” says Koester, a member at St. Paul Lutheran in Fort. While he ultimately wants to be successful in his career, “I also want to get good at grilling and cooking.”
Top Ten Matthea Lenz, daughter of Dr. Michael and Joy, Oconomowoc, plans to attend Florida Southern College, where she earned the Pfeiffer Scholarship, Christoverson Scholarship, and Hansen Science Scholarship. She will study pre-med, biology, and/or psychology.
“I loved becoming friends with amazing people from all over southeastern Wisconsin. I will always cherish the laughs that may have turned into tears during Spanish class, the lunch table, and sleepovers after football games. I loved dressing up in crazy outfits for homecoming week and cheering so loud at the football games and pep rallies that I lost my voice,” she says. “Teachers kept the learning environment open and lighthearted and were always there if you needed help. Most importantly, I loved that I was encouraged daily with the love of God.”
A member of the National Honor Society, Lenz also participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, golf, Teens for Christ, forensics, theater and the Lakeside Loop video production team. With the Operation Go mission trip program, she traveled to Iowa and will head to Alaska for a STEM camp this summer.
A member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, she helped with the sound system, taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, provided music for services and volunteered with the youth group. She has worked at Marshall’s and now babysits for local families. In her free time, she enjoys playing the guitar, cooking, and going on adventures with family and friends.
Top Ten Lauren Lostetter is the daughter of Jamie and Kyra, Lake Mills. “I enjoyed being able to hear about God everyday. I was challenged academically and it really helped me grow as a person,” she says. “I was even able to make a few lifelong friends along the way. Also, I loved the golf coach; she was amazing.”
While at Lakeside, she participated in basketball for two years, and band colorguard and golf for four. She was also in National Honor Society, served as editor for the sports page of the student newspaper, and was on Student Council. In her free time, she enjoys concerts, spending time with friends, and thrifting.
A member of St. Paul Lutheran, Lake Mills, she plans to attend North Park University in Chicago. As a Nyvalland Trustee Scholarship recipient, she will major in exercise science and play golf for the Vikings. After college, she hopes to pursue a career in nutrition as a dietitian or in kinesiology.
Salutatorian Alyssa Reinke, daughter of David and Kristina, Watertown, will attend UW-Stevens Point. She plans to study secondary education and wants to coach.
Reinke is a member at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Watertown, where she helps with Sunday School and vacation Bible school. She also volunteers at Twice Is Nice Resale. At Lakeside, Reinke has been involved with mission trips for Operation Go, as a class representative for Student Council, Student Body Secretary, and an officer of Teens for Christ. She was also president of National Honor Society and a Junior Rotarian.
Reinke participated in volleyball and basketball for two years and softball for four. She was nominated for Badger Girls State and works at River Bend during the summers.
“I have loved the relationships I formed with students and teachers. It is easy to tell how much the teachers truly care about us,” she says. “I met most of my best friends through the variety of sports and clubs, and having the opportunity to worship everyday was truly a blessing.”
Top Ten Austin Schwab, son of Daniel and Susan, Fort Atkinson, is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church there, where he is involved in the youth group. He works at Papa Murphy's and Spring Creek Golf Course, and enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, and running.
He plans to attend Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minn., to major in Secondary Mathematics Education.
“I am aware that I can't make everyone love math; but if I can ignite that spark in one person, it will be absolutely incredible,” he says. In addition, he wants to “get married, raise a family, and grow old happy, knowing that I was able to make a difference in a few people's lives.”
While at Lakeside, he participated in National Honor Society, math team, forensics and A Cappella choir. He also was involved in golf, bowling, and both managed and played football.
Valedictorian Douglas Weittenhiller III, son of Douglas II and Courtney, DeForest, will be attending UW-Madison to major in Industrial Engineering, with a possible minor in Spanish. He would like to start his own engineering firm. He received the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship.
A member at Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, Weittenhiller “appreciates the teachers who challenged me and made me work hard,” he says. Plus, he “loved spending time with all the friends I made along the way. Most of all, I cherish all the awesome memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Shout-out AP Lit Period 3.”
He’s participated in Teens for Christ and golf. As the captain of the math team, he has earned all-conference math team honors. For the forensics team, he attended state for three years and was a two-time medalist. He also has been a junior Rotarian and participated in Operation Go.
A photographer for Twig and Olive Photography, he likes to spend time with friends, go to sports games, play the piano, travel, and build things with his hands.
Top Ten Logan Wensel is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer, Johnson Creek. She is a member of Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, and has traveled with the Operation Go mission trip program. She was a weekly anchor for the Lakeside Loop video newscast, and has also participated in forensics, theatre, dance, A Cappella Choir, Swing Choir, and Color Guard. “I enjoyed having the opportunity to try a variety of new things. I am so grateful for the friends I've made here and how I've learned to strengthen my relationship with God,” she says.
As a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, Wensel has served on the Altar Guild. She also works at AMC Theater. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College where she earned the Presidential Scholarship. Wensel is considering marketing and public relations and would like to participate in the Disney College Program.
