A 47-year-old Sullivan woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle failed to appear in Waukesha County Court Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Melissa M. Bright did not appear for a hearing scheduled Tuesday related to her Feb. 18 head-on collision with another vehicle on Highway 16 in Chenequa. She was driving the wrong way on the highway when the crash with an oncoming vehicle occurred. The impact killed the driver of the other vehicle, Brooklyn Gridley, 19, of Dousman.

