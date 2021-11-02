The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club holds two fundraisers each year.
One is the Jefferson County Fair food stand. The other is the annual cheese and meat sale to generate funds to support scholarships for local students and to fund grants that support local agri-business clubs and groups.
Members will be selling the cheese and meat packs starting now so they can be delivered for Christmas holiday gatherings and gifts. All cheese and meat are purchased from local businesses, including River’s Edge Farm Market, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, Vern's Cheese, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Shullsburg Creamery and Jones Dairy Farm. For the second year, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery has been added to the offerings with two cheeses, Belaire and Sark.
The deadline to place orders is Nov. 30. Members will start delivering purchases after Dec. 12.
The meat and cheese also will be sold at the Palmyra Bazaar on Nov. 20 and the Fort Atkinson Winter Market on Dec. 4. Orders can be placed with any Ag Business Club member and details of products can be found on the website.
The meat and cheese sale chairman is Paul Hadler, who can be reached at (608) 322-8011. People also can contact member Tom Novak to place orders at (262) 903-0698.
During the holiday season, the Agri-Business Club also will have its trailer parked at Novak’s Pleasant Valley Acres, LLC, in Sullivan, where all of the products can be purchased.
The club’s goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
Grant applications will be due Dec. 31 and scholarship applications are due Jan. 31. More details can be found on the website, at www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
It has been a tradition for many years that the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club annually has awarded scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture through secondary education. Funds to finance this venture are raised throughout the year primarily from the food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and an annual cheese sale prior to the Christmas holiday.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club meets the third Tuesday, from September through May at the Fairview Sports Bar & Grill on Racine Street in Jefferson. The meeting begins with a catered meal, followed by a guest speaker, and a short business meeting.
New members are welcome. The evening begins with a social at 6 and the meal is served at 6:30.
On Nov. 16, the guest speaker will be George Crave, from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, who will be presenting about their dairy and cheese-making operation in Waterloo.
To join the group and for more details, contact Mariah Hadler, club membership chair, at (920) 222-2288.
