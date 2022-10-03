Alice Fischer retires from Jefferson County Highway Department Steve Sharp Oct 3, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, are Ryan Broedlow, Jefferson County Highway Department accounting manager; Bill Kern, highway commissioner; Alice Fischer, retiree and Brian Udovich, operations manager. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Alice Fischer retired Monday, with more than 29 years of service, from the Jefferson County Highway Department.Fischer started with the Highway Department May 10, 1993.She has held the position of highway account specialist for her entire career.Alice resides in the Town of Jefferson with her husband, Chip. They have a daughter Nicole Hennessy and son-in-law, Ryan, along with two grandchildren, Harper and Jackson.Alice plans on enjoying her retirement with her family, grandchildren and friends. She plans on traveling, spending time at the family cabin and just enjoying each day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
