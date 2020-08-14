Don’t worry if you haven’t seen that great summer blockbuster at the movies yet. No one else has, either.
Movie theaters across the nation have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March and movie delays have forced theaters to adjust dates when they can open again.
AMC Theatres, which has a location in Johnson Creek, announced Thursday that starting Aug. 20, it will open 100 theaters in the United States.
The promotion is to roll back prices to 15 cents to see a movie that day, the same price as when the first AMC Theatre opened in Kansas City, Mo., in 1920.
But for those who want to go to the Johnson Creek location, or even Madison’s locations, the wait to view movie will be a bit longer.
Those locations are set to open Sept. 3, the same time as the new film “TENET” opens in theaters across the nation.
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC.
During the summer, AMC tried to set dates to open theaters in July, but that was pushed back when movies like “Mulan” delayed the release date then soon went to streaming only.
“TENET,” the new Christopher Nolan film, also has been delayed, but now will open Sept. 3.
That movie is the one most theater chains have been waiting for.
AMC currently expects to open approximately two-thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theater locations for the film, following Disney's Aug. 28 release of “The New Mutants.”
With so few new films being released, there also will be a chance at many AMC locations to see some classic films like “Grease” and “Back to the Future.”
Summer films that were supposed to dominate the box office this year, like the Tom Cruise film “Maverick,” a sequel to “Top Gun,” have been pushed back to December.
All patrons who go to the theater will be required to wear a facemask. If a person does not have a mask, he or she may purchase one for $1. According the AMC website, neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with valves or vents are not accepted based on the World Health Organization guidelines.
Masks may be removed while seated for eating and drinking.
Theaters will be held at 30-percent or less capacity.
The theater chain says credit, debit or gift cards are preferred when buying a ticket. While cash is accepted, it will not be accepted for concessions.
There will be food options, but there is a temporary simplified selection.
There will be social distancing throughout the theater and hand sanitizer and wipe stations.
To get customers back, AMC also will give people double points on purchases through October on their Stubs rewards card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.