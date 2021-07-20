LEBANON — The 89th annual Lebanon Firemen's Picnic will be held Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25, at Lebanon Fireman's Park, County Highway R, Lebanon.
Festivities will begin Friday with the softball and co-ed volleyball tournaments, which will be held throughout the weekend. There also will be a bean bag tournament on Saturday.
To register, contact Kevin Muche at (920) 342-0626. Anyone interested in having a volleyball team can contact Kory Grudzinski at (920) 342-8083, while those interested in the softball tournament can contact Nic Demetropoulos at (920) 925-3316.
All musical entertainment for the weekend is free, with no cover charges for the bands. Area businesses helping co-sponsor the music entertainment this year are Tietz Taxidermy, United Electric, Lebby’s Pizza, United Country Badgerland Auctions and Realty-Kevin Raether, Klecker Heating and Air Conditioning, Greeb Excavating, United Septic & Drain, Chris Mallow-Thrivent Financial, Lyons Electric and River City Truck Repair. There also will be free shuttle buses from Watertown on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Friday night activities begin with fish fry baskets being served from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Music by “The Variations” will be Friday evening until 8.
The band “Dexter Road” will take the main stage at 8 p.m. Dexter Road is a six-piece country rock band from Horicon that was formed in 2012. They bring together years of musical experience and great harmonies.
Their musical influences include Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zepplin, Eagles, Jerry Reed, Blake Shelton, Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Justin Moore, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Montgomery Gentry, Merle Haggard and Brantley Gilbert. They have played at such venues as the Dodge County Fair and at River Fest in Watertown.
Also Friday night there will be a Rock River League Lebanon Whitetails baseball game against the Clyman Canners at 7 p.m.
The Lebanon Lions will host bingo again this year on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Also on Saturday, a free sweet corn roast will begin at 2 p.m. and will be served until gone. Beginning at 4 p.m. will be live music by Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The rock/country band, Rebel Grace, comprised of five musicians, is making a return appearance at the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic. This band will take to the main stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and play until 12:30 a.m.
This band formed with the purpose of bringing a mix of current country/rock hits and originals with a focus on providing high-energy entertainment. This band is made up of some of the most highly regarded veteran musicians in Wisconsin. Rebel Grace brings a vast wealth of experience, unique instrumentation plus varied tastes and interests.
Sunday's activities will begin at 10 a.m. with an outdoor worship service. Envelopes will be provided for the church offering, on which participants may designate the offering to go to their own local church or they can have their offering given to a worthy cause designated by the fire department. One also may bring their own church envelope with the church's name listed on it and the fire department will forward the offering to the congregation.
The picnic will be serving a chicken and ham dinner from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. or gone. The menu includes Richard Doman’s “famous” cream-style or regular chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cucumber salad, fruit, buns, milk, coffee and homemade desserts.
The auxiliary is looking for donations of homemade desserts for the dinner. To donate a dessert, bring it to the park on Sunday before 11 a.m. Persons who have any questions in regard to the dinner may call (920) 285-7899. No pre-sale tickets are available.
The Lebanon Band, in its 131st season, will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. and “Tony Rocker” will close out the music for the day with entertainment from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Brooks (High school baseball league) Lebanon Whitetails will host a baseball game against the YMCA-Pabst Farms Blue Angels at 6 p.m.
There also will be a raffle held in conjunction with the Lebanon Firemen's Picnic. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at the Bank First in Watertown, Lebanon businesses or from any fire department member before the picnic and at the headquarters stand during the picnic. Donations also to the Lebanon Fire Department can be made at the headquarters stand.
The free shuttle bus from Watertown to Lebanon will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Buses will be running on a half-hour rotating basis from Watertown. Stops will be at the 4th Street parking lot, 1st Street parking lot, and also at the corner of Main and Washington streets (Three Ducks Pub-Formerly Bubba’s) in Watertown. The last call at Lebanon Fireman’s Park is at 12:15 a.m.
There will be hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, brats, French fries, onion rings, chicken strips, corndogs, beer, wine coolers, soda and bottled water, plus the picnic will be serving Lebanon’s very own Lebby’s pizza.
The Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a craft beer stand offering 12 varieties of beer and wine.
The Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary also will be offering some youth activities, including a youth obstacle course on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., plus a fireman meet and greet.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will operate the ice cream stand and games below the bandshell serving Schwan’s ice cream, root beer floats, nachos supreme, Tietz Family Farms popcorn, glow necklaces, LED lights and offering old-fashioned carnival games including fish pond, duck pond, dice toss, soda ring toss, bean bag toss and ping pong throw.
The annual picnic is a fundraiser for the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department.
This year is the Lebanon Fire Department’s 90th year of service. Money raised goes toward training costs, equipment purchases and expenses.
Volunteers are needed to help in various stands at the picnic, including helping with parking, hamburger stand, Sunday dinner, craft beer stand, softball stand and headquarters stand. If any individuals or organizations would like to volunteer, donate or need more information, call (262) 751-5973. Information about the picnic can be found at www.facebook.com/LebanonFiremansPicnic
