It appears that, if the COVID-19 pandemic’s waning trajectory continues, Watertown High School seniors will be able to enjoy fairly traditional graduation and prom ceremonies at the end of this school year, but the same cannot be said of other districts in the area.
This is a look at area districts:
Watertown
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said an in-person, outdoor WHS graduation ceremony is being planned for June 5, with a rain date of June 6.
Schug said the district will continue to coordinate with the Watertown Health Department on details as the event approaches.
“We hope to make this event as traditional as possible,” she said.
Schug said a prom for this year’s seniors — or students who were juniors last year, but missed out on their gala after its cancellation under COVID-19 restrictions — has been scheduled for the high school June 11.
A group not affiliated with WUSD has an additional, community prom planned April 24 at Milford Hills.
Lake Mills
Parents of juniors and seniors at Lake Mills High School are throwing the students a prom after the event had been canceled by the school district for the past two years due to COVID-19.
The prom will be held May 1 from 8-11 p.m. at Milford Hills Hunt Club.
Graduation information was not available.
Johnson Creek
In Johnson Creek, Superintendent Michael Garvey said prom will take place at the high school on May 1.
Graduation will be outside or with limited indoor seating on June 13.
Waterloo
Waterloo’s high school graduation is currently set for June 5 at 3 p.m. on the football field. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is June 6 at 1 p.m., also on the football field.
The Waterloo School Board plans to again review this idea at its April 12 meeting.
Dodgeland
Prom will take place on May 22. This year, the prom will be for both juniors and seniors who were unable to have a prom last year. Only Dodgeland students will be admitted. It will take place in the large, three-station gymnasium to allow for physical distancing.
Graduation will take place outside on Friday, June 4. Sunday, June 6, is the rain date. Graduates will be physically distanced from each other, which is also true for the speakers, etc. The district is working on identifying the maximum number of guests it can accommodate for each graduate and will have that final decision soon. Guests will be required to sit in family groups, which will be spaced physically distanced from each other.
Information on other area districts was not available.
