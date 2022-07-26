Air traffic from 28 states and Canada traveling to the EAA AirVenture 2022 have used Watertown's airport as a stopping off point so far this summer. These planes were found on the tarmac Monday afternoon.
Kim Hiller captured this group of aircraft, including the WWII-era fighter planes the P-51 Mustang and Corsair in the bottom right portion of the photo, as they flew over Watertown this past weekend on the way to the EAA AirVenture.
Airports in Dodge and Jefferson counties have been busy assisting pilots from around the country as the aviators have been flying in recent days to EAA AirVenture 2022, which runs through Sunday in Oshkosh. According to Krys Brown, airport operations manager at Watertown Municipal Airport, more than 100 airplanes from 28 states and Canada used Watertown’s airport as a stopping-off point, with others using nearby landing strips, including one at Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport and another at Juneau. Brown said she has been putting in some unusually long hours handing the addded business. “We will be busy again next weekend as the EAA is closing,” Brown said. “”The (pilots) will take off and come through here.” Brown said recent severe weather caused pilots and their passengers to be held at other airports around the state as things cleared. “Here, it’s been crazy, just crazy traffic coming through and going to the EAA,” Brown said of Watertown, adding, “We had a lot of Texans here and five Canadians.” Brown provided some statistics and noted that there were, officially, 13 people from Texas who landed in Watertown, with other states represented including Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, New Mexico and Virginia. At Dodge County Airport, officials said that there have been about 250 airplanes that have used the tarmac, with many refueling there. They also said that some pilots use Dodge County’s airport as a satellite airport to the EAA’s Wittman Regional Airport when they are held back by bad weather and when they can’t land at Oshkosh because of air shows and closings that occur around 8 p.m. each day.
